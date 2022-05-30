ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we celebrate Memorial Day

By Tom Hillen
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders at Student Veterans of America want to make sure people know what Memorial Day is all about.

SVA works with student veterans across the country, helping them through and beyond higher education and making sure to help them achieve whatever goals they may have.

They want to remind everyone that Memorial Day is about reflecting and honoring those who gave up their lives in the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country to support the freedoms we have today.

“Memorial Day is a day meant to honor and remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to their county. It should be a period of reflection on those lives lost in support of the freedoms that we covet today,” said Cameron Zbikowski, a program coordinator at SVA.

They also want to encourage you to get involved in events on Memorial Day.

“While I believe it is important to spend time with your loved ones to enjoy the nice weather, Michigan beaches, barbeques and other freedoms we enjoy as a result of the sacrifices made by those who gave up their lives in service to our country. Family should also be going to the memorial sites, participating in or going to the Memorial Day parades. Reflecting on those lives lost.,” Zbikowski said.

