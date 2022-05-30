The Lizartian

God of War Ragnarok release date has been seemingly leaked by Geeky Zone merchandise in the United Kingdoms. Santa Monica Studio has committed to a 2022 release date for God of War Ragnarok, but never actually gave a specific date or even just a month on when we could expect the much-awaited game to come out. Highly anticipating the game’s release, many fans would jump on any information and clue to find out when the game is coming out. Then in comes some trickles of clues that people would cling to no matter how obtuse they are. Take The_Marmalade’s tweet, for example, showing the release of God of War Ragnarok merchandise on the website Geeky Zone to be September 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO