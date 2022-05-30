The Lizartian

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best World of Warcraft addons to use in 2022

Customize WoW's user interface to make your life a little easier. World of Warcraft addons are the best way to bring the MMO's ageing user interface kicking and screaming into 2022. There have been very few changes to the default UI since the game launched in 2004 and it shows, but addons can help improve its ageing aesthetic. Whether you want to change the look entirely or make some of the more menial tasks much simpler—or even create on-screen prompts to help you survive the mechanics of a tough boss fight—there's likely to be an addon that does the job.
RETAIL
ClutchPoints

God of War Ragnarok Release Date Apparently Leaked

God of War Ragnarok release date has been seemingly leaked by Geeky Zone merchandise in the United Kingdoms. Santa Monica Studio has committed to a 2022 release date for God of War Ragnarok, but never actually gave a specific date or even just a month on when we could expect the much-awaited game to come out. Highly anticipating the game’s release, many fans would jump on any information and clue to find out when the game is coming out. Then in comes some trickles of clues that people would cling to no matter how obtuse they are. Take The_Marmalade’s tweet, for example, showing the release of God of War Ragnarok merchandise on the website Geeky Zone to be September 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Quarry Editions?

The team Supermassive, the same who brought gamers Until Dawn is bringing along The Quarry another interactive horror game. This time around Supermassive will be sharing the love with other console players besides Playstation users. With an expansion to other consoles, there will also be special The Quarry Editions. Pre-Order...
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

‘Sabikui Bisco Vol. 2: The Bloody Battle with Lord Kelshinha’ review

In light of their anime adaptation’s success, the Sabikui Bisco light novels are steadily getting translated into English. Vol. 2 just came out this month and it has a lot to live up to. The series’ debut had an entire season’s worth of content after all, and the world and characters it introduced were instantly endearing. Does Shinji Cobkubo’s second glimpse into the lives of Mushroom Keepers match the prior installment’s high standards?
COMICS
ComicBook

Shenmue Creator Announces New Game

Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki and YS Net have announced Air Twister, a new video game coming to Apple Arcade on June 24th. The mobile title is described as a "fantasy endless shooter" where players are tasked with fighting against invaders to save their planet from destruction using homing arrows and a swipe-shooting mechanic. Notably, Suzuki is also known for the classic Sega arcade game Space Harrier, which seems to share a lot of DNA with Air Twister.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers First Gameplay Trailer Revealed by Sega

Sega has revealed the first gameplay footage from its new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game that's titled Sonic Frontiers. First teased last year, Sega's internal studio Sonic Team revealed that it was in the process of working on the first 3D Sonic title since 2017's Sonic Forces. At the end of 2021, we learned that this game would be called Sonic Frontiers and would take the titular hedgehog into an open-world setting. And while fans have since had questions about how an open-world Sonic game would function, we now have a better idea.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Dropping June 1

Details on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been scarce since the games were unveiled back in February, but that's going to change very soon. The Pokemon Company announced it is sharing a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Wednesday, June 1. The trailer will premiere on the official Pokemon YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Chapter 265 Release Date, Spoilers

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Chapter 264 came out! Below, you will find everything you need to know about Kaguya-sama Love is War Chapter 265, its release date and other useful information about the seinen manga!. While Kaguya and Miyuki have surpassed some of the most difficult barriers that thwarted their...
COMICS

