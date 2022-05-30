ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Seasons (Coffee Studio)

Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest on Seasons (Coffee Studio) ,Sign In...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

The Complete Confusion of the Modern Camera Bag Industry

I’m going to preface this by saying that none of the established manufacturers are making bad camera bags. We’d know; we’ve reviewed the most of any photography publication. Just take a look at our camera bag reviews! All the bags are varying degrees of mediocre to good, but none of them are truly awful. Even if they can’t be used as camera bags, they can be used for something else. But, the modern camera bag industry has a big problem.
LAPTOPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Coffee Studio
morningbrew.com

Drinking in the office: hot or not?

Burning questions of our time. For me, the clock starts when I log into my employer’s website. I don’t think the commute counts as work, per se. I listen to audiobooks in my car, so I’m not thinking about work when I drive. Do I mind the long commute? Yes, but it was my choice to take the job, and it makes sense to take the commute into consideration when you’re job hunting. That said, my current employer expects us to work 8:30–5, with half an hour for lunch, so you better believe I log out at 5pm and no later. If I’m going to be held to such an exact schedule, I’m not working a minute longer.—Sandy.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy