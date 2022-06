KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people are in critical condition after a crash along East Emory Road early Wednesday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Crews responded to the scene on East Emory Road near Clapps Chapel Road just before 3 a.m. Wednesday and after working the crash, first responders took four people – all critical, according to Rural Metro, to the trauma center. One of them had to be flown via Lifestar.

