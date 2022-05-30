ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korean stocks, won rally as inflation and China concerns ease

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won sees best day in more than 2 months

* South Korea benchmark bond yield inches down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday to a near four-week high as concerns eased over global inflation and China’s COVID-19 lockdown. The won saw its best day in more than two months, while the benchmark bond yield inched down.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 31.61 points, or 1.20%, at 2,669.66, the highest close since May 4.

** U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April and the increase in inflation slowed, while China said it would cancel many restrictions in its commercial hub from June.

** Some worries about inflation, supply chain disruptions and the global economy eased, boosting risky assets, said Mirae Asset Securities’ analyst Seo Sang-young, adding the jump was likely to be limited to the short term as an economic slowdown was inevitable.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.80% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.94%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 2.09%.

** LG Corp surged 9.64% after the company announced last Friday a plan to repurchase 500 billion won ($399.50 million) worth of its own stock for shareholder value.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 351.2 billion won ($283.75 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,238.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.42% higher than its previous close.

** The currency posted the biggest daily rise since March 17 and the highest close since April 20.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,238.1 per dollar, up 1.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,237.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 105.77 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.920%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.196%. ($1 = 1,237.7300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reuters

Reuters

