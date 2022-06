Everyone has been wondering, for years, when Roger Federer will say goodbye to tennis, being punctually then denied by the Swiss Maestro, which has still continued to win and amaze. Until now there has been no official discussion on the date of his possible retirement but the Swiss champion, 20 times winner of Grand Slam tournaments and absolute protagonist of the last 15 years of tennis, could retire between this year and next season.

