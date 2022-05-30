ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

SFGate
 2 days ago

Northern Fairfield- 1039 PM EDT Mon May 30 2022. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of. showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/31 Tuesday forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city. The main concerns will be downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.  Forecast: Today will be hotter and still a little humid with a couple of records in jeopardy. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s in the city, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far. Also worth mentioning, a few isolated showers/t'storms will push through later this evening and overnight. They look to be non-severe at this point, but some downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Tomorrow will be about 20 degrees cooler (70s) with showers/thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and at night. At this point it looks like the overall severe threat is greater N&W, but the potential is there for downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms will remain in the forecast on Thursday, though it looks like they're more likely in the afternoon and at night. As for Friday, any early showers should give way to some sunshine and highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior,. Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Monday. *...
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Fairfield, CT
State
New York State
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy