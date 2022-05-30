TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left. uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
SEVENTY million Americans are under a weather warning as storms are forecast to bring 70mph winds and three-inch rainfall just days after horror tornadoes ripped through the south. Millions of residents from Virginia to Alabama have been placed under a severe weather warning on Friday as storms are expected to...
Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
Severe weather is posing a threat again for the Central US and its surrounding areas. This is after US meteorologists issued a new weather advisory of severe thunderstorm warnings for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest in the next few days. Since the onset of the spring season on March...
A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
DANGEROUS storms are expected for Memorial Day in parts of North and Central America, with potential for heavy rains and flash flooding. Weather forecasts are anticipating that Hurricane Agatha will make landfall in Mexico and Central America on Monday, bringing mudslides and severe winds with it. Parts of the US...
A round of heavy rain moves in our area this afternoon and into Thursday morning.
“A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area. Two rounds of rain are on the way through Thursday morning. The first round moves in Wednesday afternoon.
Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
“Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
ONE of the busiest travel days of the year is slowly approaching, but a few scattered thunderstorms and flood warnings could ruin Memorial Day weekend for some Americans. Millions of Americans across the East Coast and South are bracing for a miserable start to their three-day weekend. Nationwide, more than...
Thunderstorms have caused widespread damage in some portions of the United States since the onset of the spring season on March 20, especially over the Central US and Southern US. This week, severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by weather authorities for the states of Wisconsin and Texas. In addition...
People are still recovering from last week's storm and now Ontario's weather forecast predicts that people should prepare themselves as the province could experience two days of thunderstorms. According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming pattern of isolated storms will put Ontarians at the mercy of severe conditions on...
A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
Severe weather will hit the United States again several days after a warm, humid air, according to a new US weather forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists. Starting early this week, dozens of millions of Americans will be at risk of dangerous severe thunderstorms, particularly residents in densely populated urban areas. Previous...
Severe storms and heavy rain have been forecasted to hit areas from the southern to the northeastern regions of the United States in the coming days. US weather authorities have indicated the severe weather is expected to generate large hail, strong gusty winds, and tornadoes. The US weather forecast was...
A seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.
