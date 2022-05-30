ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TX Marine Warning and Forecast

 2 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Small...

SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left. uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain is expected, flooding possible

A round of heavy rain moves in our area this afternoon and into Thursday morning. “A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area. Two rounds of rain are on the way through Thursday morning. The first round moves in Wednesday afternoon.
WWL-AMFM

Another round of thunderstorms and heavy rain

Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms. “Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...

