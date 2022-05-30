ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina and New York face off in game 7 of the second round

By The Associated Press
Post Register
 2 days ago

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -150, Rangers +128; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3 BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes...

Yardbarker

Watch: Hurricanes' Antti Raanta leaves Game 7 after suffering injury

Antti Raanta suffered some bad injury luck at about the worst time. Raanta’s Carolina Hurricanes were down 2-0 in the second period of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with the New York Rangers on Monday. A puck was deflected and headed towards Mika Zibanejad near...
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour makes decision on struggling Antti Raanta for Game 7 vs. Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes failed to close out the series against the New York Rangers on Saturday night, meaning their second-round matchup will come down to a Game 7 in Carolina, set for Monday night. Antti Raanta, who had been excellent for the Canes throughout the playoffs, struggled mightily in Game 6, getting pulled midway through the second period in favor of the Hurricanes’ young backup, Pyotr Kochetkov.
Axios Tampa Bay

Lightning head into Eastern Conference final more rested than Rangers

Y'all ready for some more hockey?What's happening: The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, fresh off a sweep of their rival Florida Panthers, are rested and ready to continue the quest for a three-peat as they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday at the New York Rangers.Meanwhile, it took the Rangers seven games to put away the Carolina Hurricanes in their second-round series, which ended Monday.Time since the last game:Lightning: 210 hoursRangers: 20 hoursWhy it matters: Time off can give players time to recover physically and to heal from injuries. Case in (Brayden) Point: The high-scoring Lightning forward was injured in Game 7 of the first round, but could return sometime this series thanks to time off, per NHL.com. Yes, but: Long breaks can sometimes negatively affect a team's play.What they're saying: "People always ask, is it better to have time off or not," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per the AP. "I guess the true answer comes depending on the next series, and how you play."
US News and World Report

Hurricanes Lose Goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 Vs. Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of the team's second round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Monday night. Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Blues, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Martin St. Louis has signed on to be the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. What took so long and why this particular deal? Meanwhile, Darcy Kumper suffered an injury in Game 1 for the Colorado Avalanche. How much time will he miss?. Vincent...
