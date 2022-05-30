Carolina and New York face off in game 7 of the second round

Y'all ready for some more hockey?What's happening: The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, fresh off a sweep of their rival Florida Panthers, are rested and ready to continue the quest for a three-peat as they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday at the New York Rangers.Meanwhile, it took the Rangers seven games to put away the Carolina Hurricanes in their second-round series, which ended Monday.Time since the last game:Lightning: 210 hoursRangers: 20 hoursWhy it matters: Time off can give players time to recover physically and to heal from injuries. Case in (Brayden) Point: The high-scoring Lightning forward was injured in Game 7 of the first round, but could return sometime this series thanks to time off, per NHL.com. Yes, but: Long breaks can sometimes negatively affect a team's play.What they're saying: "People always ask, is it better to have time off or not," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per the AP. "I guess the true answer comes depending on the next series, and how you play."

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO