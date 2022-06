The Maryville City Council approved the first steps in the renovation of the city hall at their May 23 meeting. The council agreed to a contract with EL Crawford Construction LLC, St. Joseph, to renovate the north side of the top floor, reopening windows and creating new office space for $84,000. The 2021-22 budget for this was $100,000. The Maryville City Hall was constructed in 1938. In 1982, there was a remodel. There are 15-18 city staff members in offices inside the facility.

