ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan on MJF reports: ‘I’m not going to comment on that’

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pK07N_0fuZLStQ00

MJF showed up for his match at AEW Double or Nothing , losing to Wardlow in a satisfying and logical end to their ongoing feud. But that seemed in doubt for a bit over the weekend, and Tony Khan shed no light on the reported drama after the pay-per-view.

Khan was asked about MJF during the post-show media scrum, but it was clear that was one topic he wasn’t willing to discuss.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Khan said. “I’ve got a lot of stuff from the pay-per-view that I can comment on, but I’m not going to comment on that.”

MJF’s status for Double or Nothing became the subject of much intrigue on Saturday, when he failed to show up as scheduled for a meet and greet session as part of AEW’s Fan Fest. That was followed by reports that there was a plane ticket out of Las Vegas in his name , raising questions about whether his earlier absence was an elaborate work or the latest signs of his unhappiness with his AEW contract.

Once the Double or Nothing pre-show began and he was still being advertised, it was likely that at the very least, AEW expected him to perform. He did just that, though he never got on the microphone — a rarity for one of the best talkers in the business — and he briefly ran around with his arms spread when he took the ring, an apparent reference to the Saturday speculation.

There remains a chance that the whole situation is a real issue that AEW is playing close to the vest, either to use as storyline fodder down the road or simply to keep the continuing dissatisfaction of one of its brightest young stars from exploding even more. But questions will continue to be asked, and every upcoming episode of Dynamite is going to have some of them floating around in the back of viewers’ minds.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Double or Nothing Situation Wound Up Getting Goldberg Trending

MJF's decision to no-show a fan meet & greet on Saturday and get his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas (which he wound up not using) has left fans worried about whether or not he'll still show up for Sunday's match at Double or Nothing against Wardlow. This got fans talking on social media on Sunday afternoon and somehow Goldberg wound up trending as people pointed out that he's technically a free agent and could make for a show-stopping replacement for Friedman.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance Costs

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during a media scrum how expensive the “Cody Elevator” style entrance is for the company, it was used for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s entrance to the ring at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, and she has since renamed it. Here is what Khan and Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Pulled From TV

It’s been a big weekend for All Elite Wrestling as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired live on Sunday night. However, on Saturday fans were talking about the fact that MJF no showed a meet and greet, and there was a lot of talk about his status with AEW. MJF did show up for his match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing, but after the show Tony Khan noted that he would not be commenting on the MJF situation.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On MJF’s Possible Status For AEW Dynamite

A new report has an interesting note on MJF’s potential status for this week’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the AEW star, whose status for Double or Nothing became a topic of speculation due to his issues with the company, has been spotted in LAX. This week’s Dynamite takes place from the Forum in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mjf#Combat#Aew Double#Fan Fest
411mania.com

Tony Khan On Why There Was No Casino Battle Royal At AEW Double or Nothing

During a post-show media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about why there wasn’t a Casino Battle Royal at this year’s event. The Battle Royal appeared at the 2019 and 2021 versions of the show while the Casino Ladder Match happened in 2020.
WWE
PWMania

MJF Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-up

The post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight will be broadcast live from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Along with the fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view, this will be the company’s West Coast debut. New AEW World Champion CM Punk is set to appear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Tony Khan Credits MJF As A Big Part Of AEW’s Success, Won’t Comment On Contract Situation

In an interview with The Corner conducted before AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan credited MJF as being a big part of the company’s success, however he wouldn’t comment on MJF’s grievances or contract situation. As noted, Friedman no-showed the AEW Fanfest over the weekend, leading to rumors about his status in the company. He did eventually make the PPV and put over Wardlow. Here are highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Starks Names Opponents He’d Like to Face at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed potentially defending his FTW title against NJPW stars at next month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event and spoke about some names he’s interested in facing. Starks said on his potential NJPW opponents (via Fightful), “I’m not gonna say that...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins brawl

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a wild pull-apart brawl on Raw's go-home show for Hell in a Cell. In advance of their Hell in a Cell match this Sunday, Rhodes and Rollins brawled through the crowd and back to the ringside arena, including Rhodes tackling Rollins through the barricade. Officials tried to break up the brawl multiple times until they were finally successful, with Rhodes and Rollins repeatedly going after each other.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Attendance Revealed For Double Or Nothing, Rancid Performs At PPV

– AEW revealed the attendance for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing during the show. The commentary team revealed as the main event of tonight’s PPV began that 14,459 people were in attendance in the venue for the show. Earlier in the show it had been mentioned that this...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Fight Forever Roster Update Provided by Tony Khan

News regarding AEW Fight Forever, All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, has been slowly revealed over the past few months. The title was officially confirmed in April, two more roster additions were made via gameplay teasers last month and insider reporting has given hints as to the game's release date and roster size. AEW president Tony Khan was on The Corner podcast with Andreas Hale this week and gave another update, confirming that recent signings will be included when the game launches and that more will be added via DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy