(Casa Grande, AZ) Junior high and high school students all over the globe are getting ready to compete in a huge competition this summer. The National High Schools Final Rodeo is a nationwide competition where teens compete in different levels to win. There are two different finals taking place this summer. The National Junior High Finals (NJHFR) will be held in June in Georgia, while the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) is in Wyoming during July.

19 HOURS AGO