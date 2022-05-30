ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors cordially invite you to attend the Memorial Day Observance at Citizens Cemetery

Cover picture for the articleThe Memorial Day observance at Citizens Cemetery (815 E. Sheldon St.) has been in existence for the past 25 years. Speakers include local community leaders and U.S. military veterans, and the public attendance of citizens grows every year. Congressional representatives, senators, mayors, and county supervisors have been regular speakers throughout...

