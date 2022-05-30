Official Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Remembrance Ceremony at the Yavapai County War Memorial

With over 100 artists representing a variety of mediums, the Tour is a beloved celebration of art in the Prescott/Quad-City area. The 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Studio Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking and more. Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any of the 51 locations throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Paulden, and may visit as many as they like.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO