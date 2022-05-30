ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

How do blood sugar, blood pressure and race intersect? A research team is asking that question – NAU

By NAU Communications
prescottenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of NAU researchers is studying the relationship between blood sugar and blood pressure and how those factors contribute to the development of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease in historically underserved populations. Sara Jarvis, an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, is working with two graduate...

prescottenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Diabetes drug may also treat aging blood vessels

An FDA-approved drug that lowers blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes may also decrease blood vessel dysfunction associated with aging, according to a new study. Researchers initially examined the role aging plays in human blood vessel function and stiffness. Then they evaluated how treatment with the sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin (Empa) improves blood vessel function and reduces arterial stiffness in aged male mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Blood clotting risk 4 times greater in long COVID patients who can’t exercise

WASHINGTON — A common symptom for people with long COVID is fatigue, and a recent study reveals those that are too tired to exercise might also have a higher risk of developing blood clots. The risk is four times higher among patients who could not perform basic exercises in comparison to those who could still continue to work out. The findings could help pinpoint how long COVID causes widespread damage to people’s bodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Flagstaff, AZ
marthastewart.com

Eating One Egg Each Day Could Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Suggests

You've likely heard the age-old saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," but it turns out that what you eat in the morning is just as important. According to new research, eating up to one egg daily can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. "Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap," says lead author Lang Pan, MSc, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing, China in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Low stroke risk in patients with very narrowed neck arteries

The risk of having a future stroke caused by a severe blockage in an artery in the neck that is not currently causing any symptoms is so low that most patients with this condition—asymptomatic carotid stenosis—could potentially be treated with the newest medications and may not require surgery, new Kaiser Permanente research suggests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
verywellhealth.com

Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease: What to Expect

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys are damaged and no longer filter blood the way they should. The kidneys are responsible for removing extra water and waste from the blood to produce urine. The kidneys also balance salts and minerals, produce hormones that help regulate blood pressure, keep...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Sugar#Blood Pressure#Blood Vessels#Health Disparities#Hispanic#American
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can AFib cause heart failure?

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a condition that causes the heart to beat rapidly and irregularly. This can lead to heart failure, which develops when the heart is not pumping blood efficiently around the body properly. AFib is the. form of cardiac arrhythmia, meaning it causes an irregular heartbeat. It also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KARK

8 ways to lower your risk for stroke

(Baptist Health) – Many risk factors for stroke can be controlled. You can’t control every risk factor for stroke. For example, according to the American Stroke Association (ASA), a person’s risk increases with age, when there’s a family history of stroke or sometimes according to race. (Strokes are more common and more deadly for African Americans than for any other ethnic or racial group.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
AHA News

New study looks at heart defect risk in children of people with heart defects

Congenital heart defects may be much more common among children of women with heart defects than of men with heart defects, according to new research. Smaller studies had already reported a higher offspring risk for mothers with congenital heart defects, or CHDs. But researchers wanted to confirm those findings in a larger population and also delve into specific cardiac defects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Determinants of blood sugar level among type I diabetic patients in Debre Tabor General Hospital, Ethiopia: a longitudinal study

In 2019 among all populous countries in Africa, Ethiopia has the fourth-highest number of people with diabetes (1.7 million). This aggravated prevalence figure implies that diabetes mellitus is a major public health problem in Ethiopia. Due to urbanization, this problem is very critical in the Amhara region, Ethiopia. The study aimed to identify factors that affect the longitudinal fasting blood sugar among T1DM (Type I diabetes mellitus) patients in Debre Tabor General Hospital (DTGH); North-west Ethiopia. A retrospective study design was conducted from 210 randomly selected T1DM patients in the clinic (Outpatient Department) at Debre Tabor General Hospital under the follow-up period from September 2019 to August 2021. To fit these retrospective data records, we used Random intercept and slope models. In this study, the unstructured variance"“covariance structure was the appropriate structure for the random intercept and slope model. At a 5% level of significance, family history of diabetes mellitus, age, comorbidity, hemoglobin, and visit time in months were significant factors. Also, all the random effect parameters were statistically significant. It implies that the variability within and between T1DM patients in FBS over time was statistically significant. The mean fasting blood sugar level at baseline was 5.4944Â mg/dl and decreased to 5.0679Â mg/dl at the final follow-up time. Major contributors for the increment of fasting blood sugar level were increasing age, decreasing haemoglobin, having comorbidity, and belonging from a family with diabetes history. The overall within and between variability in fasting blood sugar level among T1DM patients in DTGH were high. Intervention measures at DTGH level should be undertaken using health education and other measures by providing an emphasis on the prevention, early detection, and treatment of diabetes mellitus.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Study: Prediabetes Can Progress in Just One Year

People who are diagnosed with prediabetes are often warned that their condition can progress to diabetes. But a new study has quantified just how likely that is to happen within a year. About one in 20 adults aged 65 and up with prediabetes will end up developing diabetes within 12...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy