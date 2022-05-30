ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK housebuilder Countryside rejects $1.9 bln offer from shareholder

By Amna Karimi, Sinchita Mitra
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 30 (Reuters) - Countryside Partnerships (CSPC.L) on Monday said it rejected an "undervalued" potential takeover offer from San Francisco-based investor Inclusive Capital (In-Cap) valuing the British housebuilder at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).

Earlier on Monday, In-Cap, the third-largest shareholder in Countryside with a 9.2% stake, said it had made two approaches to the company's board, who refused to engage with the investment firm and give it access for due diligence.

London-listed Countryside said it had rejected both offers as it believed the proposals undervalued the company and its prospects.

In-Cap's latest offer was to buy the rest of Countryside's shares it does not already own, for 295 pence each - a premium of about 23% to the stock's last close. Countryside rejected this offer on May 26.

UK housebuilders, which enjoyed robust work-from-home related demand during the pandemic, are now battling concerns over a slowdown in the housebuilding market amid escalating inflation and a growing cost-of-living squeeze.

Last month, Countryside warned of lower annual profit following a review of its business.

"The board is confident that, with a clear strategy in place following the operational review announced on 7 April 2022, Countryside has a strong platform to deliver value in excess of the proposals," Countryside said, referring to In-Cap's potential offer.

In-Cap said Countryside would be in a better position to turnaround its business as a private company rather than as a public entity as it continues to recover from manufacturing losses and costly expansions which hit half-year profit.

Brokerage Peel Hunt said: "On balance we would be surprised to see the offer accepted at the current level, with many of the company’s top shareholders supportive of management's turnaround strategy."

Shares in the FTSE-250 listed (.FTMC) company, which have fallen about 47% this year as of Friday's close, rose as much as 30% after In-Cap's possible offer.

($1 = 0.7911 pounds)

Reporting by Amna Karimi in and Sinchita Mitra Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UAE's Mubadala Capital buys two medical universities in Brazil

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - (This Jun.2 story corrects to clarify in first and second paragraphs that acquisition made by asset management arm Mubadala Capital) The asset management arm of UAE's investor Mubadala Investment Co PJSC has acquired control of two for-profit medical universities in Brazil, it said in a statement.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Switzerland revises liquidity rules for systemically important banks

BERLIN (Reuters) -The Swiss government on Friday announced new rules for the nation’s five major banks, requiring that they boost their liquidity in order to better weather events such as the COVID-19 pandemic in future. “The revision is intended to ensure that systemically important banks (SIBs) hold sufficient liquidity...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Discounts widen in India as prices rise, wedding demand cools

(Reuters) - Gold discounts widened in India this week as demand faltered due to a rise in prices and a winding up of wedding season, while consumers remained wary of purchasing bullion in top consumer China amid a gradual relaxing of coronavirus restrictions. Indian dealers offered a discount of up...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Spirit shareholders should approve Frontier deal, Glass Lewis says

BOSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday recommended Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) investors approve Frontier Group Holdings Inc's (ULCC.O) $2.9 billion takeover bid, saying it was the "best available" at this time. The report, which helps guide investors on how to vote on the proposed merger,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housebuilding#Uk#Housebuilder Countryside#Cspc L#Inclusive Capital#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Factbox: Elon Musk hints at an impending recession

June 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday sent an email to his executives ordering a hiring freeze and job cuts, making the email his most direct message on the risks of a recession. read more. The billionaire has taken to Twitter several times...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ECB's Enria hopes European banks will sell out of Russia soon

TRENTO, Italy, June 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s top supervisor, Andrea Enria, said on Friday he hoped lenders from the bloc would sell their Russian assets shortly. “All European banks have said they would sell, they’re all trying to sell,” Enria said at an event in Italy....
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU sanctions Russian settlement depository set to service Eurobonds

June 3 (Reuters) - The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia and added the National Settlement Depository, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, to the list of sanctioned entities, an EU document showed on Friday. Russia said this week it was replacing Citibank, which has...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India says no plans for now to curb food exports

NEW DELHI, June 3 (Reuters) - India has no plans to curb food exports for now, Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution said on Friday, weeks after New Delhi banned private wheat exports. "As of now we do not see the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy