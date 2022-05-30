ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Father’s Day Sweep-Steaks!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive your dad a freezer full of meat for Father’s Day! Register below for our Father’s Day Sweep-Steaks for your chance to win a $250 gift certificate to GlenDor Farms!. Shop in person at the Red Barn at GlenDor Farms- your one stop shop for quality cuts of beef, pork, and...

marthastewart.com

Rain on This Couple's Wedding Day Changed Their Outdoor Ceremony Plans in Virginia—for the Better

Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WHSV

Lawn parties happening this summer in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lawn parties are making a big return this summer in the Valley. Timberville Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party: Friday, June 3 & Saturday, June 4. There will be a parade, the “old-fashioned” kind that will come down Main Street on Friday evening. There will be...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. man raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia. Doctor Lewis Weber has been hosting pig roasts for more than 40 years, but the pandemic made him change up his fundraising plans. This year, the doctor...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When the Staunton Mall closed about a year and a half ago, tenants were given 30 days to pack up. It was a big surprise to most of them, and it was a whirlwind to get settled. Some have found a new storefront on Richmond Avenue, and some are in neighboring towns.
STAUNTON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market in Leesburg: An Equestrian’s Dream Home

This horse lover’s paradise sits only six miles from downtown Leesburg, but it feels worlds away. The equestrian farm rests on 25 acres of private land, plenty of space to ride to your heart’s content. The property includes a three-level Colonial home and a custom-built barn. The five-bedroom,...
LEESBURG, VA
WHSV

Luray Vietnam vet reunites with war buddy 55 years later

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Donnie Price is a Vietnam War veteran from Luray, and in April he traveled out to Arizona to reconnect with a friend he served with whom he hadn’t seen in 55 years. “I was excited, as excited as I was when our children were born...
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County Animal Shelter reaches code red capacity

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal shelter and one of our hometowns needs your help. The Bedford County Animal Shelter has declared the shelter is now at code red. That means it is beyond capacity and is overflowing with dogs. The shelter says it hasn’t had to euthanize an animal...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

'Never forget': Here's why bikers from across America joined Rolling to Remember

WASHINGTON (7News) — Their engines are roaring and so is their love for country and those who served it, bled for it, and died for it. “We wouldn’t be here without them,” said Christopher Maldonado, a Pennsylvania native. “Everything we have in America would not be here without the American vet.”
WHSV

Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg and the Town of Luray were two of five localities across the state chosen to be part of the Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot project. The state-funded project provides $10,000 worth of grant studies from the National Main Street Center...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Changes to the Vaccinate Virginia Center’s hours and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia. The Kendal at Lexington Borden Nursing Center is hosting a farm festival for nursing center residents in their courtyard. Skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted living residents can enjoy the Little Critters Petting Zoo, cow lasso, popcorn and more. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to noon.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Stafford crash leaves Virginia man, 2 women dead

STAFFORD, Va. — Two drivers and a passenger died at the scene of a car crash in Stafford Sunday. Deputies responded to Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road around 7:40 p.m. for the two-car crash. Officials said that preliminary information indicated that 38-year-old Tamarr Williams, from Woodbridge, was speeding...
STAFFORD, VA
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Madilyn was located safe, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: Madilyn Brett Braswell, 13 of Campbell County, is missing after last being reported seen at her grandmother’s/guardian’s home on Meadow Court in Lynchburg around noon May 15, 2022. Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA

