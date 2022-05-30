This Easy ‘70s-Inspired Look Is the Ultimate Summer Trend

For months, It girls of all shapes and sizes have been proving that archival and vintage looks are the way of the future. Bella Hadid just attended the Cannes Film Festival in a group of dresses that were all at least 20 years old while Maisie Williams just pulled from Junya Watanabe’s archives for the perfect dress for her recent Pistol premiere. Vintage pieces can say a lot about the wearer, it proves they have access to these designers’ archives, or know someone who does, but it also shows an appreciation of fashion history, and a recognition of the circular nature of trends. Pop It girl Dua Lipa has made it very clear over the past few months that she’s game for a vintage look every once in a while (though she also loves shopping from the current shows). So, it was no surprise when the singer showed up in her most recent video in four vintage looks, creating the ultimate showcase with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco of what archival fashion has to offer.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO