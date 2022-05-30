ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tesla is Opening a 24-Hour Diner in Hollywood

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from electrek, has submitted documents to the City of Los Angeles for a 24-hour diner situated on 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, California. Elon Musk first teased the idea of installing an “old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” at one of...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
welikela.com

A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This June [2022]

May isn’t even over, but we’ve got our eyes trained on the summer. And that means June to-dos in the city of angels. Below is the best of what we see on deck for the month to come in Los Angeles. It’s a big list, maybe the biggest list we’ve made so far this year. But that’s ok. Options are great. And great is exactly the kind of summer we hope you have. Enjoy the rundown!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
fox29.com

Amazon opens 1st physical clothing store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Amazon’s first-ever physical store for men’s and women’s clothing had its grand opening last week in Los Angeles, as the company aims to "reimagine in-store shopping" with a technology-driven experience through the app. The flagship store, called Amazon Style, is located at the Americana...
Boston 25 News

Photos: Shanna Moakler through the years

Shanna Moakler through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Shanna Moakler sighting in West Hollywood on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage) (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
raleighnews.net

Amazon, largest US clothing retailer, opens store in LA

LOS ANGELES, California: As people are again leaving their homes to go shopping following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Amazon.com announced that it has opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing retail store, called Amazon Style. To assist customers in finding clothing and personalizing recommendations, Amazon Style, located in Los Angeles, will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Suspects clear the shelves at a Cerritos Sephora for third time

Three suspects in Cerritos robbed a Sephora makeup store three times before the business decided to file a report with police."That's really disappointing that things like that keep happening in our area," said Cerritos resident Jill Katsuda. The most recent robbery was caught on camera and showed the suspects brazenly filling up their bags with makeup and skincare items straight from the shelves seemingly undeterred and unbothered by the workers and customers watching them.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the robbery happened on Saturday night at the Cerritos Mall but the store filed a police report on Monday after...
CERRITOS, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Crews to begin $305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project on Tuesday

High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kcrw.com

Save water: Shower for 5 minutes, eat less meat, pick succulents over grass

As new water restrictions go into effect on June 1, there's plenty that Southern Californians can do at home to help conserve water. “With water conservation, as with a lot of other sustainability issues, it's those individual actions that really add up. So it may not seem like a lot, but if everybody starts to take advantage of those practices and really make them everyday habits, it can actually add up over time,” says Rita Kampalath, sustainability program director for LA County’s Chief Sustainability Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diner#Food Drink#Shakey S Pizza Parlor#Elon Musk Lrb
spectrumnews1.com

Everytable offering free senior meal deliveries through June

LOS ANGELES — Everytable has teamed up with the Los Angeles Department of Aging to provide free meal delivery services to any senior citizen over the age of 64 as part of a program that will run through the month of June. Clare Fox, vice president of strategic partnerships...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles Chevron gas station charging over $8 a gallon

LOS ANGELES - One gas station in downtown Los Angeles is charging upwards of $8 a gallon for regular gas. This comes as gas prices continue to rise across California and the U.S. The average price in Los Angeles County rose to a record $6.172 on Tuesday. However, the Chevron...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LATACO

Surrounded By SWAT and K9 Units, Suspect Escapes Cops and Armored Vehicles in El Segundo, After Hours Long Standoff

Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
PLANetizen

Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
LONG BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

No More Gun Stores in Burbank

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Driving on Magnolia Boulevard today, I was shocked to see that the exceptional artwork on the old Bubble Head building on the corner of Screenland Drive, that featured Elvis, Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger, has been replaced with the new “Gun World” sign, in 8-feet-tall letters on the front of the building.
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Program aims to hire people to work at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy