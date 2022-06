JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Isabella Cothern had a decorated swimming career at Jonesboro High. The multi-event state champion signed with Arkansas in 2019. Three years later, Bella is making waves with the Razorbacks. “So I do sprint freestyle and sprint breaststroke,” Cothern said. “And the relays that I do are also sprint free, so I’ll be doing the same kind of events, just in different types of ways.”

