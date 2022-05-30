Rare study to examine if private wells in Lehigh, Northampton counties are causing illnesses in children

A study that researchers claim is the first of its kind is looking for more participants to determine if Pennsylvania private wells are causing illnesses, particularly among young children.

Researchers behind the Wells and Enteric Disease Transmission Trial at Temple University are looking for 908 families with at least one child under the age of 3 to participate, particularly in the counties of Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery and Schuylkill. These counties have the highest density of private wells in the state, according to researcher Jeff Turner.

Using a method called a randomized controlled trial, which principal investigator Heather Murphy referred to as the gold standard of studies and hasn’t been done for private wells before, the trial is planned to determine if private wells in Pennsylvania are causing gastrointestinal illnesses, such as diarrhea and vomiting, as well as respiratory illnesses.

According to Murphy, young children are at particularly high risk for these illnesses and suffering severe cases; on a national average, a child under the age of 5 will have two cases of gastrointestinal illness per year, and five to six cases of respiratory illness per year.

“I’m just hoping that the data from this study might provide more evidence to push the agenda forward, that private well water ... could be causing health issues,” she said.

Murphy added that an estimated 80,000 cases of acute gastrointestinal illnesses per year, across all age groups, are caused by private well water.

Pennsylvania also has the second highest number of private wells in the U.S. behind Michigan, Murphy said. About 3 million people in the state, including 222,000 children under the age of 5, rely on water from private wells, according to Turner.

The Environmental Protection Agency also doesn’t regulate private groundwater supplies nationwide, Turner said.

For the study, each participating family will receive a lightbulb-like device, called a UV water treatment system, for one year. The device will be placed inside the family’s house and connected to its water system. Once turned on, the device will emit a UV light that will kill any illness-causing microorganisms in the home’s water system at a 99.9% efficacy rate, Murphy said.

Throughout the trial period, participants will report to the researchers about the health conditions of their child or children.

At random selection, half of participants will receive a working UV water treatment system, while the other half will receive a placebo device to compare the illness rates of children in the study. Families with a placebo device will receive a functional one at the end of the study, along with every other participating family.

Other incentives to participate in the trial, Murphy said, include gift cards and a raffle for trips to Hersheypark.

If the study finds there is an issue with Pennsylvania private wells causing these illnesses, Murphy said a combination of different solutions could help, including more regulations for how private wells are created, making devices like the HV water treatment systems more affordable for vulnerable populations (they can be as expensive as $1,000) and better informing residents on how to maintain their wells.

“Private well water is complicated because it is on personal property,” she said. “It’s an advantage in that you can manage your own water supply, but it’s a disadvantage where people might not have the knowledge to know what to do and how to do it.”

The National Institutes of Health funded the study, which began last July and is expected to continue for another couple of years, at least. The Canada-based Trojan Technologies donated the UV water treatment systems.

More information can be found at https://www.whamlab.org/wet_trial/ .