ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Rare study to examine if private wells in Lehigh, Northampton counties are causing illnesses in children

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

A study that researchers claim is the first of its kind is looking for more participants to determine if Pennsylvania private wells are causing illnesses, particularly among young children.

Researchers behind the Wells and Enteric Disease Transmission Trial at Temple University are looking for 908 families with at least one child under the age of 3 to participate, particularly in the counties of Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery and Schuylkill. These counties have the highest density of private wells in the state, according to researcher Jeff Turner.

Using a method called a randomized controlled trial, which principal investigator Heather Murphy referred to as the gold standard of studies and hasn’t been done for private wells before, the trial is planned to determine if private wells in Pennsylvania are causing gastrointestinal illnesses, such as diarrhea and vomiting, as well as respiratory illnesses.

According to Murphy, young children are at particularly high risk for these illnesses and suffering severe cases; on a national average, a child under the age of 5 will have two cases of gastrointestinal illness per year, and five to six cases of respiratory illness per year.

“I’m just hoping that the data from this study might provide more evidence to push the agenda forward, that private well water ... could be causing health issues,” she said.

Murphy added that an estimated 80,000 cases of acute gastrointestinal illnesses per year, across all age groups, are caused by private well water.

Pennsylvania also has the second highest number of private wells in the U.S. behind Michigan, Murphy said. About 3 million people in the state, including 222,000 children under the age of 5, rely on water from private wells, according to Turner.

The Environmental Protection Agency also doesn’t regulate private groundwater supplies nationwide, Turner said.

For the study, each participating family will receive a lightbulb-like device, called a UV water treatment system, for one year. The device will be placed inside the family’s house and connected to its water system. Once turned on, the device will emit a UV light that will kill any illness-causing microorganisms in the home’s water system at a 99.9% efficacy rate, Murphy said.

Throughout the trial period, participants will report to the researchers about the health conditions of their child or children.

At random selection, half of participants will receive a working UV water treatment system, while the other half will receive a placebo device to compare the illness rates of children in the study. Families with a placebo device will receive a functional one at the end of the study, along with every other participating family.

Other incentives to participate in the trial, Murphy said, include gift cards and a raffle for trips to Hersheypark.

If the study finds there is an issue with Pennsylvania private wells causing these illnesses, Murphy said a combination of different solutions could help, including more regulations for how private wells are created, making devices like the HV water treatment systems more affordable for vulnerable populations (they can be as expensive as $1,000) and better informing residents on how to maintain their wells.

“Private well water is complicated because it is on personal property,” she said. “It’s an advantage in that you can manage your own water supply, but it’s a disadvantage where people might not have the knowledge to know what to do and how to do it.”

The National Institutes of Health funded the study, which began last July and is expected to continue for another couple of years, at least. The Canada-based Trojan Technologies donated the UV water treatment systems.

More information can be found at https://www.whamlab.org/wet_trial/ .

Comments / 2

Related
abc27.com

COVID-19 spreading rapidly in Pa. once again

(WHTM) — Across the Midstate, Covid-19 is spreading and at a rapid pace. “Lots of people are getting it. Household contacts tend to be a common way to get it. Kids are bringing it into the house or spouses are bringing it into the house,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases at LG Health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

5-31-2022 | Update on Northampton County Prison

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of May 31st there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or staff at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Since the start of the pandemic, 438 inmates have tested positive; 438 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP. “The administrators...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Lehigh County, PA
Society
City
Northampton, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Northampton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
TheHorse.com

Horse at Pennsylvania Boarding Facility Positive for EHV

One horse at a boarding facility in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1 myeloencephalopathy). The horse presented with a mild fever, followed several days later by severe neurologic signs, prompting testing and euthanasia. The horse was not a new resident at the nonshowing facility, and all other horses on the property are under quarantine and being monitored for signs of EHV.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvanians need to watch out for ticks

Pennsylvania has one of the highest incidences of Lyme disease in the country; more cases of this tick-borne bacterial infection were confirmed in the commonwealth in 2019 than in all of New England. Without treatment, Lyme disease can lead to severe neurological conditions. These include nerve pain, facial palsy and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Turner
Pocono Update

Air Pollution Rises To Unhealthy Levels In Parts Of Eastern Pennsylvania

With temperatures on the rise today, so are ozone concentrations in the air that we breathe. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a warning that, with the help of high temperatures, air pollution has risen to unhealthy levels for sensitive people. It is asking for residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to voluntarily reduce their emissions by carpooling or using public transportation, combining errands, minimizing engine-idling, fueling after dusk, raising air conditioner temperatures, and turning off lights when not in use.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown couple feted for 80 years of marriage, longest in Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN — When Martha Pish was born, she was the youngest of 13 children and weighed only 2 pounds. Martha’s older sister was a nurse who helped to deliver her and did not expect Martha to live through the night, according to the family lore. “But they wrapped her in a blanket and put her in a shoe box on top of the stove,” according to Martha’s daughter, Anita Scherer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Systems#Water Treatment#Water Supplies#Water Supply#Temple University
LehighValleyLive.com

The Lehigh Valley unveils another ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin.’ Here’s where.

The newest Next Generation’ Dunkin’ is set to grand open next month in Whitehall Township. The 2,000-square-foot eatery, 1174 MacArthur Road, is planning its celebration from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 18. The store already hosted a soft opening and currently is open for operations. It plans to employ 15 crew members, and features indoor seating and complimentary Wi-Fi for guests.
WHITEHALL, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania is on the cusp of a major climate, economic victory | Opinion

After years of hard work and advocacy, Pennsylvania stands at the cusp of enacting the most significant set of policies in its history to tackle our planet’s climate crisis. Thanks to the steadfast leadership of environmental champions in Harrisburg, we are now poised to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state effort with a proven track record of reducing climate pollution from the energy sector.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Progress being made on PA’s first double teardrop roundabouts

Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
MyChesCo

Two Harrisburg Women Charged With Theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — Two women from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with theft by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 22-year-old Eddiemary Santiago-Cancel and 18-year-old Ivette M. Sanchez-Borrero were arrested after they were reportedly seen stealing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 1587 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both are said to have been witnessed concealing store merchandise in a duffle bag and leaving the store without paying. The total loss was $1297.95. At a later date, both suspects returned to the store to steal again, were caught, and taken to Lancaster County Prison on outstanding warrants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Township Police Visited High School Nine Times in April

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Six different Lower Pottsgrove Police Department officers made a total of nine visits to Pottsgrove High School over seven days during April 2022, Chief Rick Bell told the township Board of Commissioners in his most recent monthly report on township police department activity. Of the...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy