Letting People Down In The Workplace Is Just Fine, Actually
By Pema Bakshi
Refinery29
2 days ago
Allow us to paint you a picture. It's Monday at 4am and you can't sleep because you've got a high fever and your throat is on fire. You eventually roll out of bed, pick up your laptop and log on for the day — camera off — because you'd rather work...
When we optimize our efforts to develop ourselves personally and in our relationships with others, we can feel a sense of being whole. When we are let down by people we trust, we may consider our feelings of anxiety, disappointment, and sadness as signs that we are broken. The artist...
At the age of 29, I gained a senior position on a six-figure salary after a series of promotions at an industry-renowned company. On paper, I had achieved everything. But it nearly broke me.“You have to work extremely hard to be successful and it won’t always be easy,” I had been told from a very young age. I simply followed instructions. I had achieved two first-class degrees at university, and I wanted to make sure I had the same boxes ticked in my career.But quickly, the number of boxes I had to tick became too much. I found myself running...
Every time Jade*, 31, was called ‘needy’ by her ex-boyfriend Sam* she felt a burning sensation in her stomach. “For the first few months it felt like a ‘bit’ I was in on. Like, You’re quite needy but it’s cute. I would laugh at myself, despite feeling that burn,” she says, putting her hand on her diaphragm. “However, it became a running theme. If I asked why he hadn’t called when he said he would, I was ‘needy’; if I asked for a kiss at the ‘wrong’ time, I was ‘needy’; if he seemed distant and I verbalised it, I was ‘needy’,” she explains. “In time, I felt like I was walking on eggshells. I felt awful so I tried to end it.”
In a dating world where ghosting seems to be the main way of telling a potential partner that you don't want to see them anymore, the idea of letting someone down easy might seem as old-school as picking up the phone and calling someone for a date. (The horror.) But if you've been dating someone new for a few weeks or months, and you're just not feeling it anymore, it's a good idea to be upfront and let them off the hook easily.
For all the talk about how to keep the flames burning during long-distance relationships, there's not nearly as much out there on how to maintain long-distance friendships. But just because the romantic stakes aren't there in a friendship doesn't mean that these relationships don't also require work. After all, they're just as — if not even more — important. Where would you be without your friends?
JAMES, Jack, Paul, Dave... it must be Dave, right?. It's likely many of us have been in that awkward situation where we just can't remember someone's name. If you've met a lot of people in a short space of time at a gathering like a wedding, you can be forgiven for losing track of a name or two, especially when booze is involved.
WHEN Simon Thomas' wife Gemma started to experience headaches, GPs dismissed the symptoms. Not letting up, Gemma, 40, went to her local surgery three times, complaining of night sweats, bruising and fatigue. In November 2017 she developed a bruise on her thigh and her headaches became severe. She was told...
MEGHAN Markle will be braced for her ex-husband's account in a new tell-all book - and is likely to find the prospect "terrifying", a royal expert has said. The Duchess of Sussex started dating Trevor Engelson in 2004, with the pair marrying for 18 months in 2011. The couple divorced...
**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
The 27-year-old said that she came out as transgender at the age of 19 and began the physical process of transitioning to a male, beginning with testosterone. She spent 6 years completing the transitioning process. But now, she is de-transitioning back to female because he realized that her new identity did not represent who she was. She realized she wasn’t happy living as a male. The 27-year-old transgender also said that she does not regret her decision to have surgery or taking hormones.
In 2022, ageing is no longer a dirty word. Skincare brands are tweaking their packaging to reflect that growing older isn't something to be feared, and more of us are questioning the effects of trends like face taping and 'jello skin' on our self-esteem. But while we're embracing the ageing process a little more, we're also on the lookout for subtle ways to rejuvenate skin.
Dogs sleep in many different positions. Each position can tell you a lot about your canine companion. A dog that sleeps well in your home feels comfortable and safe. Have you ever wondered why dogs sleep on their backs even if they look so uncomfortable doing it? Let’s study these questions and learn the essentials of a dog’s sleeping habits and positions.
Are you struggling to focus? Finding it hard to concentrate on one thing or read for more than 30 seconds without picking up your phone? Do you feel like you don’t fit in, like you can’t do bills, taxes or keep up with the pace of society? Are ADHD memes circling online resonating with you? You’re not alone.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Heard the news? A 'polar surge' is headed...
While under the influence you’ll probably act differently, but that doesn’t mean your drinking reveals—or can reveal—who you really are. Alcohol lowers your inhibitions, leading you to act more impulsively and care much less about how others might adversely regard your behavior. The dangers of excessive...
Flashback to school and first getting our periods. How many of us found it hard to participate in PE when we were menstruating, either due to painful cramps or sheer horror at the thought of visible pads or leaking through our kit? Equally hard was telling anyone why we felt unable to participate because it was usually met with an eye roll – we had to be making an excuse, right?
Believe it or not, sunglasses are medical devices. Tinted lenses were invented in the 18th century by James Ayscough and one of their earliest uses, it is claimed, was to alleviate an increased sensitivity to light among syphilis sufferers. Since then, tinted glasses have become the epitome of a chic fashion accessory but their medical use still exists — especially for those of us reckoning with bad eyesight — in the form of clunky, expensive prescription sunglasses.
"This may sound cheesy but my kitty party girl gang pulled me back into the world and away from a toxic marriage," says Arushi*, a 25-year-old nutritionist based in Leicester. Arushi moved to the UK from Ahmedabad in India at 20 for a master's programme and was quickly wrapped up in a whirlwind romance with a British Indian pharmacist. The couple decided to get married within two years of beginning a relationship but a few months into their marriage she began to notice signs of verbal and physical abuse. As Arushi navigated a deteriorating relationship and an alienating lifestyle, she found comfort in the friendships she developed at her local kitty party.
"You live a very happy life," said one of my coworkers, as he looked at the pictures I’d recently hung in my office. There was Chase and I on New Year’s Eve, Chase smiling widely and me planting a giant kiss on his freshly shaven cheek. There was me with a group of friends in Chicago at a Fitz and the Tantrums concert, me with college teammates, my parents, Chub-Chub, Chase again, my in-laws, me and my best friend TayLORE. I was smiling in each photo, because that’s what you do when you know your picture is about to be taken. Nobody frowns as their aunt says, “Say cheese!” Nobody scowls for the Christmas card photo, nobody cries as they hug their fiancé on New Year’s, even if that’s what they feel like doing.
