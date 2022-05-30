ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to 'Julia's Place,' rhinoceros

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSXID_0fuZGpg800 Imago Theatre stages a Jerry Mouawad product that has symbolism written all over it, thanks to Eugene Ionesco.

As he has done for years with partner Carol Triffle and Imago Theatre, Jerry Mouawad likes to create things.

For years it was puppetry theater, "Frogz" and then "ZooZoo," which certainly appeals to families.

In recent years, it's been more adult-themed stuff, including his latest work "Julia's Place," in which people turn into rhinoceros.

It's a riff on Eugene Ionesco's absurd classic "Rhinoceros," set in a restaurant, and it includes a cast of five comedic Imago actors, shadow puppetry, song and zaniness, June 3-18 at Imago Theatre.

The story, via Imago:

"His wife turned into a rhino. Her girlfriend turned into a rhino, too. We've seen this dehumanizing insanity before. But with 'Julia's Place,' Imago Theatre riffs on Ionesco's freakish scenario — of a populace devolving into horned beasts — to deliver a freshly philosophical farce. One part existentialism, two parts slapstick, this zany social satire incorporates shadow puppetry and pure buffoonery as its two lead characters — Porkchop (Josh Edward) and Ralph (Noel Olken) — figure out a way to survive the stampeding apocalypse with a trio of fellow misfits or, at least, get a plate of spaghetti from the kooky cafe owner (Carol Triffle) before the world ends."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHmUq_0fuZGpg800 Ionesco's version "was very clearly a piece about people joining the side of the Nazi movement," said Mouawad, who serves as writer and director for the Imago show, and "illuminated how people can easily be swayed to damaging forces. My piece left ambiguous why people turn into rhinoceros. The entire play has the characters trying to determine why people are mutating."

Unlike "Frogz" and "ZooZoo," it involves shadow puppetry — figures in the windows of the restaurant.

"The shadow work is really crucial to the piece, but it's not for family audiences," Mouawad said. "It's rated for 16 and older, I think kids would get bored. It starts out quite absurd, with two characters in a restaurant trying to order.

"Porkchop, Ralph and Julia are thematic characters. Porkchop starts going into an examination of what is time and reality. They're having trouble with language. In midst of that a rhino runs by, and they can't escape, Julia lives in the restaurant in the back. … Act two, Porkchop is coming back in and says his wife has turned into a rhino. And she's crashing a BMW."

Another character, Leonardo, tries to kill rhinos; his father had turned into a rhino and it made him delirious. The character Poem's girlfriend turns into a rhino.

As Mouawad says, "I like to take source material and do something with it."

For more, see Imagotheatre.com .

hypebeast.com

Robert Nava Takes Over Pace London in New Exhibition

Featuring his largest works to date. Pace London is showcasing Robert Nava’s first solo exhibition in the UK. In “Thunderbolt Disco,” the American artist brings his penchant for mythological symbolism throughout the entirety of the gallery’s Hanover Square location. Nava is well-known for a vibrant and...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Pickpocket review – existential thrills in Robert Bresson’s study of a thief’s progress

Robert Bresson’s hypnotically intense and lucid movie-novella from 1959 is now revived as part of a director’s retrospective at London’s BFI Southbank, and whatever creakiness I thought I saw in this masterly film for its last UK re-release has vanished. The andante pace of Pickpocket is part of its brilliance, part of its seriousness and its status as a cinema of ideas: a movie with something of Dostoevsky or Camus, or even Victor Hugo.
MOVIES
classicfm.com

5-year-old Italian piano prodigy plays astonishing Mozart for competition audience

The young pianist impressed the competition judges with instinctive talent, well beyond his years... Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani, a five-year-old Italian pianist, has gone viral for his prodigious performance of Mozart at a music competition in Italy, earlier this month. Having only started learning the instrument in 2020, the five-year-old is...
MUSIC
Variety

Tribeca-Bound Film ‘January’ is Boarded by The Yellow Affair (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “January,” Viesturs Kairiss’s autobiographical film set in the former Soviet Union, has been acquired for world sales by The Yellow Affair. The movie will have its world premiere at Tribeca in the international narrative competition. The coming-of-age film sheds light on the political upheaval in the early 1990’s. It follows a Jazis, a 19 year-old aspiring cinematographer who, along with his friends, is trying to pursue his dreams of making movies and enjoy the freedom of young adulthood. His world is thrown into chaos as he is dragged into the people’s peaceful...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mediterranean Fever’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

Winner of the best screenplay award in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard competition, Palestinian-Israeli writer-director Maha Haj’s serio-comic Mediterranean Fever explores a complicated friendship-enmity — call it a “frenmity” — between two middle-aged neighbors, adeptly played by Amer Hlehel and Ashraf Farah. Concerned mostly with domestic life, mental health, crime and class, this is one of those relatively rare features from either Palestine or Israel that’s not completely marinated in politics, history and religion, only lightly spiced. (Although it was dedicated to the recently slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli soldiers earlier this month.) The detachment in the...
MOVIES
