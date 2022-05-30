ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Scotland's road to the FIFA World Cup play-offs

By Alison Conroy, Sahil Jaidka
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland are just two wins away from reaching their first World Cup finals since 1998. Steve Clarke's side finished second in their qualifying group and now face a home semi-final against Ukraine - live on Sky Sports - before a potential showdown against Wales, to reach Qatar 2022. The...

www.skysports.com

