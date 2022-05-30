UK commercial vehicle production up by a quarter in April

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Assembly Market by Product (Application-specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, and Others), Application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The cable assembly market size is expected to increase by USD 67.87 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%.as per the latest market report by Technavio. 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for cable assembly in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising investments in telecommunication network infrastructure will facilitate the cable assembly market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO