Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Jean Segura: Swipes two bags

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Segura went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in a 5-4 loss to the Mets on Sunday. Segura...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Wrecked by Mets

Corbin (1-8) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on 12 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Nationals were routed 10-0 by the Mets. He struck out six. Only one player in the majors has as many losses as the left-hander, and that's his teammate Joan Adon -- which just about sums up the Nats' season to date. Corbin has given up five runs or more in three of his last four starts and six of 11 on the year, leaving him with a brutal 6.96 ERA and 1.79 WHIP to go with a 48:24 K:BB through 54.1 innings.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Mets' Drew Smith: X-rays negative

Smith was diagnosed with a dislocated right pinky finger after exiting Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Smith attempted to barehand a comebacker in the top of the seventh inning Sunday, and he immediately exited the game with a trainer. The right-hander's X-rays didn't reveal a fracture, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Nationals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

MLB roundup: Mets score in 9th, 10th to stun Phillies

May 30 - Eduardo Escobar laced the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning for the host New York Mets, who overcame a ninth-inning deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 and complete a three-game sweep. The Phillies took a 4-3 lead in the eighth, when Nick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Takes seat Wednesday

McNeil isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. McNeil went 3-for-4 with two runs in Tuesday's blowout win over the Nationals, but he'll get a breather in the series finale. J.D. Davis is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting in place of Cody Bellinger for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as a starter after scratching Cody Bellinger for Monday's agme against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat ninth and play second base, while Gavin Lux moves to left field and Kevin Pillar moves to centerfield. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Slated to undergo scan

May (triceps) is scheduled to undergo a scan Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May sustained a stress reaction in the lower portion of his humerus in early May and has been shut down for nearly four weeks, but he said Monday that he feels great. As long as he checks out fine following Tuesday's scans, the right-hander should ramp up his rehab process soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Blasts 13th homer

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals. He capped off the laugher by taking Josh Rogers deep in the eighth inning. Alonso has 13 homers on the year, two back of Mookie Betts for the National League lead, and he's batting a career-best .286 through 50 games with 29 runs and an NL-leading 47 RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Braves' William Contreras sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves did not name William Contreras as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Contreras will take the night off while Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a turn at designated hitter and Adam Duvall starts in right field, batting eighth. Contreras has been red hot to start...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Dealing with 'wear and tear'

Mets manager Buck Showalter said McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies due to "wear and tear" with his legs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The skipper characterized McNeil's absence from the starting nine as "preventative," so the 30-year-old may still be available off the bench Sunday. Luis Guillorme will pick up the start at second base in place of McNeil and will handle leadoff duties with normal table setter Brandon Nimmo (wrist) also getting Sunday off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Loses hold of leadoff job

Hoskins will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mets. Following a recent 13-game stretch in which he turned in an unremarkable .316 on-base percentage while occupying the leadoff spot, Hoskins now finds himself hitting sixth for the second game in a row. Kyle Schwarber sits atop the lineup for the second time in as many days and now looks like manager Joe Girardi's new preferred option for the table-setting role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Retreats to reserve role

Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. The Phillies handed Stott three consecutive starts from Wednesday through Friday, but the rookie went 0-for-9 over those contest to squander any hope he had of wresting the shortstop job from Johan Camargo while Didi Gregorius (knee) is on the shelf. Now slashing a lowly .114/.173/.129 through his first 75 plate appearances in the majors, Stott finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent from Marlins' Game 1 lineup Wednesday

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Aguilar is sitting for the first game after he went hitless in a third straight appearance in the Marlins' previous outing. Garrett Cooper is covering first base for Aguilar while Jorge Soler shifts into the designated hitter role. Bryan De La Cruz is entering the lineup to play left field and hit seventh.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nails down 16th save

Romano gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the White Sox. The right-hander remains in the lead in the American League for saves, sitting two ahead of Liam Hendriks. Romano hasn't been quite as sharp as he was in 2021, but he still boasts a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29.4 percent strikeout rate through 20.1 innings on the season.
CHICAGO, IL

