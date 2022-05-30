ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Jay Allen: Controlling strike zone

Allen isn't yet hitting for power at Single-A Daytona, but he's walked 26 times in 165 plate appearances there,...

Hanser Alberto starting in place of Cody Bellinger for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as a starter after scratching Cody Bellinger for Monday's agme against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat ninth and play second base, while Gavin Lux moves to left field and Kevin Pillar moves to centerfield. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and...
Braves' William Contreras sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves did not name William Contreras as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Contreras will take the night off while Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a turn at designated hitter and Adam Duvall starts in right field, batting eighth. Contreras has been red hot to start...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Three hits, two runs in win

Heineman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Heineman rattled off three singles in the contest, and he came around to score on a Tucupita Marcano homer in the second inning and a Bryan Reynolds double in the ninth. This was Heineman's second multi-hit effort in 18 games this season. The catcher has a .222/.263/.278 slash line with no home runs, one RBI, five runs scored and two doubles through 40 plate appearances between the Pirates and the Blue Jays this year.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Sits due to illness

Pollock didn't play Tuesday in the White Sox's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. In addition to Pollock being under the weather, Van Schouwen relays that ace Lucas Giolito felt congested during his start Tuesday, so a bug could be making its way around the White Sox clubhouse. At this stage, no players have tested positive for COVID-19, but Pollock's ailment has now kept him on the bench for two consecutive games. The White Sox will check back with Pollock and see how he feels when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday before deciding whether to include him in the lineup in advance of the 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch.
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nails down 16th save

Romano gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the White Sox. The right-hander remains in the lead in the American League for saves, sitting two ahead of Liam Hendriks. Romano hasn't been quite as sharp as he was in 2021, but he still boasts a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29.4 percent strikeout rate through 20.1 innings on the season.
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent from Marlins' Game 1 lineup Wednesday

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Aguilar is sitting for the first game after he went hitless in a third straight appearance in the Marlins' previous outing. Garrett Cooper is covering first base for Aguilar while Jorge Soler shifts into the designated hitter role. Bryan De La Cruz is entering the lineup to play left field and hit seventh.
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Isbel isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Isbel started Tuesday against Cleveland and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale while Whit Merrifield shifts to center field with Emmanuel Rivera entering the lineup at third base.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Delivers as pinch hitter

Daza went 1-for-1 with a double, four RBI and a run scored Monday against the Marlins. Daza wasn't in the starting lineup Monday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. He delivered the winning runs with a bases-clearing double and later provided insurance with a sacrifice fly in the eighth frame. Daza has only five extra-base hits across 115 plate appearances on the campaign, though he has an excellent .359 average and .409 on-base percentage to go along with 13 RBI and 15 runs scored.
