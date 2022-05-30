ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andrew Neil somehow managed to do a worst rap than Nadine Dorries

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

We didn’t think anyone would be able to make the internet cringe as badly as Nadine Dorries after she posted a video of her rapping recently, but Andrew Neil is giving her a run for her money.

Inspired by the culture secretary’s recent efforts which saw her wax lyrical about the online safety bill, Neil treated viewers of his new Channel 4 show to an unexpected musical update.

The clip sees Neil watch the Dorries effort, before picking up a mic of his own.

“I’m here to present the Andrew Neil show. I’m on the mic, so get with the flow,” he begins, as viewers around the UK watched on in bafflement.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Top politicians here on C4. It’s just half an hour but they all want more. I ask all the questions like I just don’t care. So come on Boris and get in the chair,” Neil went on to say.

“Thanks Nadine, nailed it,” he adds, before dropping the mic.

Social media users were quick to comment after TV journalist Scott Bryan posted the clip on Twitter, with one commenting: “Oh god. Make them stop. Make them all stop.”

Another added: “This is the worst consequence of Nadine being in a position of influence yet.”

One more joked: “Guys this is actually our next Eurovision entry.”

Who knows who Dorries will inspire to take up rapping next.

It comes after the MP for Mid Bedfordshire attempted to get down with the kids by posting a clip about the Online Safety Bill, trying to connect to a younger generation by turning her hand to being an MC.

@nadinedorriesmp

How we’re making the internet safer 🖐🏻🎤 #onlinesafety #internet #ukpolitics #nadinedorries #news #government #law #freespeech #content #blowthisup #fyp

“The UK is passing some new legislation, to make the internet safer for a younger generation,” she begins, starting the first rhyme of the clip.

“It’s effectively a framework to protect internet users from scams, illegal content and anonymous abusers. It will force big tech to stop their terms being breached, and puts in measures to defend free speech."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Nadine Dorries just made her most debunkable claim yet

Nadine Dorries is at it again with another wild claim that doesn't stand up to even the most cursory bit of scrutiny.Last night, the culture secretary appeared on Sky News to defend Johnson as his tenure as prime minister hangs in the balance amid rumours that, following Partygate, enough Tory MPs have submitted letters of no confidence to trigger a vote on the matter.But the ever loyal Dorries reckoned Johnson should get the support of his MPs and the country, and told journalists so with a completely straight face."The country at the general election elected Boris Johnson as prime minister...
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
Nadine Dorries
Indy100

Candace Owens got completely owned for laughing at monkeypox vaccine

Candace Owens, the conservative influencer once hailed by Trump as being "so good for our country", has shared her opinion on the recent rise in monkeypox cases - and it didn't go well."I will laugh in the face of any person who lines up to get the monkey pox vaccine", tweeted Owens, adding (and this is the kicker), "because stupid is funny."It's a bizarre stance; while we're still in the early stages of tracking the latest monkeypox outbreak, if it evolves and gets worse, the globe will be glad of access to vaccines.It's also pretty stupid given the smallpox vaccine...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapping#Big Tech#Channel 4#Mid Bedfordshire
Indy100

'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce' climbs UK charts ahead of platinum jubilee

The song "'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce"' is rising up the UK charts ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee on Thursday (2 June).On Tuesday (31 May), Official Charts took to their Twitter account to share the news that the rock band The K***s - who penned the song about the Duke of York - has made it to the UK's Top 20 trending songs.According to the official list, "Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce" reached number 12 on the list.For those unfamiliar with what a nonce is, it's a British slang word for a paedophile. ...
WORLD
Indy100

Tory Lord claims they've been using 'post Brexit freedoms' to help ease travel chaos

A Conservative Lord has claimed "post Brexit freedoms" are helping ease travel chaos.Britain has been hit with a huge amount of travel chaos in the last few days with the current school holidays being the first since Covid restrictions were fully eased in the UK and many EU countries. Easyjet, for instance, cancelled 240 flights over the weekend and is cancelling more still today.Trade unions have warned that "chaos" could last the entire summer and Labour said the government did not work with airlines to get a "sector-specific package" in place during the pandemic.But speaking about the issue to Sky...
TRAVEL
Indy100

GB News producer claims barber deliberately gave him 'uneven hairline' after discovering where he worked

A television producer has taken to social media to complain after claiming that a barber deliberately gave him an 'uneven hairline' after discovering that he worked for GB News. Christian Mitchell works as an executive TV Producer on the channel and lists the programme Breakfast with Eamonn & Isabel, Stephen & Ann on his Twitter profile. He posted two pictures of a shoddily finished haircut, with a crooked line on the top of his neck. “I’ve just had a haircut end abruptly, leaving me with an uneven hairline after I said I worked for @GBNEWS,” he wrote. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Giant statue of the Queen mocked for ‘looking like Colonel Gadaffi’

A giant statue of the Queen has become the subject of mockery online, after being accused of ‘looking like Colonel Gadaffi’ more than the monarch.A pair of huge terracotta statues of Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phillip are owned by proud royalist Ben Bennett in his Windsor garden.The 12 foot sculptures originally came to the public’s attention in the run up to the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, but the pictures have been recirculating online this week as people prepare to celebrate the jubilee.The unusual tributes are made with plastic grass hair, and they were found by Bennett at...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Aldi hilariously trolls the Tories plans to bring back imperial measurements

Aldi has appeared to subtly troll the Conservative's plan to bring back imperial measurements.Boris Johnson is reportedly considering the move to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee and garner support among Brexiteers as his Partygate behaviour drags him down in the polls.While Britain uses a mix of measurements at the moment, it is a legal requirement under EU law to use metric units for the sale of fresh produce so Johnson is expected to announce next week that British shops will be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces.People have had various thoughts about the plan, which isn't an example...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Johnny Depp makes surprise UK appearance in...Sheffield

There have been all kinds of unexpected Johnny Depp stories to emerge over recent weeks, but this in some ways might be one of the strangest. The actor made a surprise appearance in Sheffield over the weekend and took to the stage alongside guitarist Jeff Beck, just a few days after appearing in court in the US.Depp is well known for his love of guitars and music, having been on stage with the likes of Aerosmith and has duetted with Beck in the past. He also played slide guitar for Oasis on their track 'Fade-In Out.'The 58-year-old was welcomed onto...
WORLD
Indy100

Camilla crowns volunteers Platinum Champions in Jubilee awards

The Duchess of Cornwall has crowned nearly 500 volunteers “Platinum Champions”, calling them “the backbone of our country”.Camilla headed a star-studded judging panel which included Alex Jones, Felicity Kendal, Gethin Jones, Myleene Klass, Ade Adepitan, Tom Read Wilson and Gyles Brandreth to select the nation’s most outstanding volunteers to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.Among the winners are Brad Gartland, who set up a local male mental health support group after losing his dad to suicide, and Hagir Ahmed, who helped vulnerable people during the pandemic as an NHS volunteer responder.Praising the 490 winners, Camilla said: “The Platinum Champions Awards, launched by...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Led By Donkeys expose 100 times Boris Johnson told us to 'follow the rules' he broke

The problem with having a prime minister who has been found to have broken lockdown rules he implemented, is that all the times during the coronavirus pandemic where he told us to obey the regulations have come back to haunt him.And thanks to one website from the viral campaign group Led By Donkeys, more than 100 instances have been chronicled on a website with the simple URL of followtherules.co.uk.“Scroll down for a reminder of the 100+ times Boris Johnson told millions of us to follow the rules while he was breaking them,” a message on the website reads, before linking...
U.K.
Indy100

Yorkshire Post praised for 'genius' Boris Johnson front page made up of people who followed the rules

The Yorkshire Post has been praised after posting a recreation of a photograph of Boris Johnson raising a glass in Downing Street during lockdown - using photos of all the people who followed the rules.The editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchison, shared the powerful front page, which is an advertisement created by campaign group 38 Degrees, as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson amid the drip-drip of party pics from behind the door of Number 10 and following the publication of the damning Sue Gray report.The headline read: "Lockdown looked very different inside and outside Number 10. This image of...
U.K.
Indy100

Tory MP says imperial measurements are part of our our 'national heritage & culture'

A Tory MP has defended Boris Johnson's reported plan to bring back imperial measurements.Speaking to Sky News' Kay Burley, Chris Philp said the measurements are part of our "national heritage and culture" after she questioned whether people actually care about it.Johnson is reportedly considering the move to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee and garner support among Brexiteers.While Britain uses a mix of measurements at the moment, it is a legal requirement under EU law to use metric units for the sale of fresh produce so Johnson is expected to announce next week that British shops will be allowed to sell...
POLITICS
Indy100

Kate Bush's return to popularity thanks to Stranger Things sparks gatekeeping debate

Iconic British singer Kate Bush has gained a new generation of fans after one of her songs featured in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.The singer’s iconic 1985 track 'Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)' played a major role in one of the character’s storylines in the show’s fourth season.Thanks to the popularity of 80s-inspired Stranger Things, a whole new generation has been introduced to Bush.Since the first episodes of season four were released on the streaming site on 27th May, her songs have since featured on TikTok and 'Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)' has risen to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy