At the three-day conference that brings the management of European cities together, the topics discussed include the inclusion of young people, co-creation and cities’ leadership in the work against climate change. The theme of the annual conference, An Era of New Beginnings, consists of three parts, Dream, Act and Lead, through which these topics are studied. The conference attendees include city leadership from Oslo, Rotterdam, Helsinki, Brussels, Stockholm and Munich, among other cities.

