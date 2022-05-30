Vehicle Crashes into Barber Shop Storefront

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on the 13700 block of Foothill Boulevard where they found one vehicle that had crashed into a barber shop business in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Keith Johnson / KNN

LAFD Urban Search and Rescue responded to the scene and safely removed the vehicle from the building.

Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident. Information regarding any injuries and if any arrests were made was not immediately available.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network