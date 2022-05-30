ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League trouble

By Sudip Kar-gupta, Tassilo Hummel
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - The French government on Monday blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool's handling of their fans for the crowd trouble which marred the club's Champions League soccer final against Real Madrid in Paris over the weekend.

But as a blame-game over the fiasco continued into Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes outside the national stadium, which saw some fans including children tear-gassed by French police, as deeply upsetting.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Liverpool had provided their supporters with paper tickets, not electronic, which allowed for the possibility of what he described as a "massive fraud on an industrial scale".

More than two thirds of the tickets presented by some 62,000 Liverpool supporters had been fakes, the minister added.

"I want to say once again that the decisions taken prevented deaths or serious injury," Darmanin told reporters after holding an emergency meeting on Monday.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has commissioned a report into the trouble at the match, which Real won 1-0. read more

The kick off was delayed by more than 35 minutes as police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the national stadium without tickets. Some ticket holders complained that they were not let in. read more

Television footage showed images of young men who did not appear to be wearing red Liverpool jerseys jumping the gates of the stadium and running away from security to get into the match. Others outside, including women and youngsters, were tear-gassed by riot police, said a Reuters witness.

UEFA has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding Saturday's final after the ticket fraud and crowd trouble that marred the showpiece event in Paris, Europe's soccer governing body said on Monday. read more

"The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final," UEFA said.

The crowd trouble has become a political issue ahead of next month's parliamentary elections and embarrassed France, which hosts the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and Olympic Games in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRc9o_0fuZ8h2L00
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 A fan looks through a fence while fans are stopped by police officers at the turnstiles inside the stadium as the match is delayed REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

"The images are lamentable, they are disturbing because we can clearly see that we are not prepared for events such as the Olympic Games", said far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon on Sunday, while his far-right rival Marine Le Pen called the incident a "humiliation" for France.

INVESTIGATION

Liverpool Chief Executive Billy Hogan had said the club wanted a "transparent investigation" by governing body UEFA.

Britain's Johnson was hugely disappointed by how Liverpool fans were treated in Paris, his spokesman said.

"The footage from the Stade de France this weekend was deeply upsetting and concerning. We know many Liverpool fans travelled to Paris in good time ... and we're hugely disappointed by how they were treated," the spokesman said.

"We are urging UEFA to work closely with the French authorities on a full investigation and to publish those findings."

Darmanin said there were no problems with Real Madrid supporters at Saturday's match, most of whom he said had received electronic tickets, and that the Spanish side had managed to control their travelling fans better than Liverpool.

He acknowledged that police had been caught off-guard by local delinquents who turned up to cause trouble at the match. But defending the security protocols in place, the minister said France had only had three months to prepare after the final was moved from Russia.

Earlier, Sports Minister Oudea-Castera acknowledged that France nevertheless had to examine stepping up security at high-risk soccer matches, after crowd chaos also erupted on Sunday when St Etienne were relegated from France's Ligue 1.

She has tasked Michel Cadot, inter-ministerial delegate for large sports events, with writing a report within 10 days outlining what happened on Saturday night and the lessons to take forward for the management of large sports events.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Layli Foroudi; writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Peter Rutherford, Edmund Blair/Christian Radnedge/Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Swiss veto Danish request to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark's request to send Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rejected Denmark's bid to provide Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine,...
POLITICS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-ECB's Enria hopes European banks will exit Russia soon

TRENTO, Italy, June 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank hopes euro zone banks will soon sell their Russian assets, the ECB’s top supervisor, Andrea Enria, said on Friday as Moscow teetered on the brink of default. With Russia’s economy shrinking and isolated by sweeping sanctions imposed by the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Hogan
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth gets Jubilee gift of a horse from France's Macron

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has given Queen Elizabeth a horse belonging to the French Republican Guard to mark her jubilee, describing the monarch as the "golden thread" that had bound France and Britain during her 70-year reign. Macron later paid tribute to the queen during a...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Distant rumble of Ukraine war disturbs calm of Baltic islands

MARIEHAMN, Finland, June 3 (Reuters) - The fighting may be more than 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) away across sea and land, but on their remote, rocky outcrop off the southern coast of Finland, the inhabitants of Aland fear the Russian invasion of Ukraine could change their lives for good. The...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Olympics#French#Real Madrid#British#Interior
Reuters

Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Spain plans to relax work permit rules for foreigners, its social security and migration minister said on Friday, to address labour shortages in industries such as tourism and construction that threaten its economic recovery. The government intends to grant more temporary visas for sectors that...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Sweden's defence minister sees ongoing support necessary for Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, June 3 (Reuters) - Sweden and other European countries must be prepared for ongoing support and weapons deliveries to Ukraine as it faces a long-running conflict with Russia, Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Friday. Sweden is seeking NATO membership as the conflict in Ukraine changes Scandinavia's security...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Reuters

EU seeks to speed up trade deals as Ukraine war forces rethink

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - The European Union wants to accelerate efforts to finalise trade agreements with third parties after a six-month pause, as the bloc adapts to the Ukraine war and other challenges, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday. Dombrovskis said there was a "very broad consensus"...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy