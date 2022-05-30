Tornado Warning issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Beadle The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. Big Sioux River near Bruce affecting Brookings County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Huron. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, numerous county and township roads in Beadle County will be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 13.8 feet by next Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Huron 11.0 12.9 Wed 11 AM 13.1 13.0 13.0

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO