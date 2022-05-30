Tornado Warning issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Renville; Swift; Yellow Medicine The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Yellow Medicine County in west central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Western Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 427 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to 5 miles east of Clarkfield to near Wood Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Maynard around 440 PM CDT. Clara City and Sacred Heart around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Prinsburg, Murdock, Raymond, Kerkhoven and Willmar. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO