Motorsports

Perez comes from behind to win 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull Racing's Sergio Perez drove brilliantly on Sunday to win the 2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, marking the third win of his career and the first at the prestigious Monaco race. It was a hard-fought victory as Perez was not only faced with an all-Ferrari front row...

The Independent

Formula 1: Nico Rosberg believes Sergio Perez has sent a message to Red Bull with Monaco Grand Prix win

Former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says Sergio Perez’s Monaco Grand Prix win has sent a message to Red Bull.The Mexican driver, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is racing well this campaign and sealed the victory in Monaco, a week after following team orders in Spain to let teammate Max Verstappen pass him twice.Perez’s performances are exactly what he needs to be showing Red Bull principal Christian Horner, according to Rosberg.“[It’s the] best way to say: ‘Don’t do that with me, guys, I want to fight for the world championship as well here.’ And...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton unhappy at Monaco rain delay as Red Bull reveal how Sergio Perez can land new contract

Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start - delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula One’s most famous race - to control the early stages.But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
topgear.com

Monaco GP: Ferrari gifts victory to Sergio Perez and Red Bull

Oops. Ferrari locked out the front row on a track where overtaking is impossible, but still missed out on the win…. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Oh Ferrari. In TG’s 2022 F1 preview earlier this year,...
The Independent

Christian Horner reveals Sergio Perez requirements to land new Red Bull contract

Red Bull team principal says Sergio Perez just needs to keep “doing what he’s doing” in order to bag a new contract.Perez current deal runs out at the conclusion of the 2022 season but he is racing well and it could see him continue at the team. He most recently won the Monaco Grand Prix but he also played a key part in Max Verstappen’s world title win in 2021.When asked what Perez needs to do to stay at Red Bull Horner said: “He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job, we are very...
BBC

Sergio Perez: Red Bull driver extends contract until 2024

Mexico's Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull that will keep him with the team until 2024. The 32-year-old won Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and is third in this season's driver standings. Along with defending world champion Max Verstappen, Perez has helped Red Bull to the...
Yardbarker

Jos Verstappen News

Jos Verstappen, the father of F1 world champion Max, has criticised Red Bull's Monaco Grand Prix strategy and said the team should have prioritised his son and not Sergio Perez. The 24-year-old Red Bull driver earned the prestigious honor after a record-breaking showing last season. View the original article to...
The Independent

Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a...
The Independent

‘We are Formula One drivers’: Lewis Hamilton leads criticism of Monaco start

Lewis Hamilton said the start to Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix should not have been delayed because of rain, declaring: “We are Formula One drivers”.The sport’s most famous race was pushed back by nine minutes and then by an additional seven after a downpour.Two laps followed behind the safety car before race director Eduardo Freitas, officiating just his second F1 event, suspended the grand prix.A power outage then knocked out the starting lights, leading to a further 45-minute hold-up, with the seventh round of the campaign eventually starting – albeit behind the safety car – one hour and five minutes later...
Grand Tour Nation

Lewis Hamilton Is Reaching Breaking Point After Monaco GP – “I’m Done Shaking”

After struggling at the Monaco Grand Prix as Mercedes seems to fall back into its porpoising habits, Lewis Hamilton is obviously starting to become annoyed with the performance of his car. The 7-time world champion was stuck behind Alpine throughout the race with Esteban Ocon being the first to make his car as wide as […] The post Lewis Hamilton Is Reaching Breaking Point After Monaco GP – “I’m Done Shaking” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Independent

‘Leave him alone’: Sebastian Vettel sends message to Mick Schumacher’s critics

Sebastian Vettel has suggested that it is best to “leave alone” Mick Schumacher after the Haas driver’s heavy crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.A tough campaign for Schumacher continued in Monte Carlo, with the 23-year-old clipping a barrier on entry to the Swimming Pool Section and fortunate to avoid serious injury after sliding into the wall.It was the German’s second major collision of the season, with his Haas again worryingly breaking in half in the incident.After a promising debut season last year, Schumacher is yet to score in 2022 and has not been able to consistently match the performance of...
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 title defeat left Nico Rosberg in ‘incredible pain’

Nico Rosberg has admitted he felt “incredible pain” while watching his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton lose the Formula 1 title this season.Hamilton entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the final race of the year – level on points with title rival Max Verstappen, and the Briton led much of the race to seemingly set up a victory and title win.However, the emergence of a safety car late in the race led the FIA to effectively allow a final-lap shootout between Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the Dutch-Belgian taking the win to claim his first F1 title.Rosberg...
Financial World

EX F1 star: Daniel Ricciardo will be sacked

Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t seem to have a good future at McLaren. Ralf Schumacher thinks Ricciardo could get fired, given that he is far from Lando Norris. 'The rumours [about Ricciardo's future] as well as the statements in the team, are getting louder. He’s just too far away from his...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff calls for Monaco Grand Prix changes as FIA criticised over Red Bull decisions

The past few days have been amazing ones for Sergio Perez after he triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, immediately followed by extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari.The latter team have been left having to pick up the pieces after Charles Leclerc lost not only pole position but even a podium spot, with calls by the team during the rain-delayed race jproving exceptionally costly and leaving Leclerc furious - and off top spot in the championship race, too.Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
MotorAuthority

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 honors a Le Mans win

Jaguar is in the midst of a turnaround that will see the brand transform into a purveyor of high-end electric vehicles around 2025. Unfortunately there won't be any new vehicle launches before then, but Jaguar plans to keep things interesting by introducing updates and special versions of its existing lineup.
The Independent

Formula 1 drivers shocked Mick Schumacher’s car split in two in ‘massive’ crash at Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers were “shocked” to see Haas star Mick Schumacher’s car rip in half during his crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.Schumacher lost control of the car coming into the swimming pool section after switching to dry tyres following poor weather conditions. The 23-year-old, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, escaped unharmed but that did not stop his colleagues from sharing their shock at the wreckage.“When I saw the gearbox completely out, it was quite shocking,” AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly told Motorsport.com. “For the red flag, they took some time, but it was the right thing to do. I...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez signs new Red Bull contract as Charles Leclerc warned over Ferrari criticism

Sergio Perez has extended his Red Bull contract to 2024 after triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, when Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start – delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula 1’s most famous race – to control the early stages.But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in...
The Independent

Toto Wolff: Monaco must not take Formula One spot for granted

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Monaco should not take its place on the Formula One calendar for granted.As it stands, Sergio Perez’s drive to victory on Sunday, will be the last on Monte Carlo’s famous streets unless a new deal is agreed.F1’s American owners Liberty Media, and the Automobile Club de Monaco, remain locked in discussions.It is unlikely the sport’s showpiece event will fall off the schedule, but a contract extension is not imminent. Indeed, it could be several months before an agreement is reached.F1 bosses are understood to be pushing for changes to the two-mile course – which has...
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class revealed with mild-hybrid, transparent hood tech

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a redesigned GLC-Class for the 2023 model year. The new third generation of Mercedes' small crossover features an evolutionary look but the technology has been improved in a big way. The vehicle has also grown slightly, now measuring about 2.4 inches longer than its predecessor (for...
