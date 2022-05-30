HUF Rumored To Drop Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, Vionic dropped post-sports recovery sandals and Arklyz is making a bigger name for itself in footwear. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEbay's 'Wear 'Em Out' Popup Brings Sneakerheads Out in LAFree People and Hoka Serve Up Summery Sneakers and SlidesShoe Carnival CEO on Dress-Shoe Rebound: 'We Believe We've Taken Market Share'Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade

APPAREL ・ 7 HOURS AGO