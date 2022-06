LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “It was terrible, I mean, it was like a nightmare. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Desiré Rhorer. It’s been one week since her 8-year-old son Kyson was reportedly attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The young boy needed hours of surgery and more than 300 stitches. Now he is doing his best to recover at home.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO