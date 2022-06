Former MLB star and seven-time Cy Young award-winner Roger Clemens enjoyed a stellar, 24-year career in the big leagues, leaving his mark as one of the greatest pitchers to ever step onto the mound. Now, Clemens’ son Kody will get a chance to leave his own mark on the MLB. Clemens was called up to the big leagues by the Detroit Tigers ahead of their game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, per the team’s Twitter account.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO