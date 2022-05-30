Idea Spin - Morning Networking

Click here to read the full article. DL1961 is rethinking traditional labeling to combat greenwashing.
On Wednesday, the vertically integrated men’s, women’s and children’s brand introduced the Digital Tag Project, a QR code on the inside waist of its jeans that allows consumers access to information about the garment’s journey from fiber to finished garment. The code shares exactly how much of each resource—water, energy, and recycled materials—was used in production.
The transparency tool launched with the Ella Jean, an ultra-high-rise, vintage straight fit created in partnership with Ella Richards, the British model and granddaughter of Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards.
DL1961’s family-owned...
Comments / 0