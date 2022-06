Your kids might be too attached to their iPads and video games to realize that the weather is getting warmer and days are growing longer. Shut down the screens and banish the boredom once and for all with some fun outdoor toys! We're not saying it's not going to require some intense bribery and (potentially) threats of hiding charging cubes, but darn it, it's worth it. The time outside is invaluable to your kids' growth and learning: It encourages them to take in their surroundings and nature as a whole. It's a wonderful part of childhood.

KIDS ・ 16 HOURS AGO