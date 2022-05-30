ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Vigils for Uvalde victims held in El Paso, Socorro

By Tawny Davis
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Mayor Pro Temp Peter Svarzbein and Rep. Cassandra Hernandez invited the community to come together in a solemn moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

Held at the East-Central park where a memorial wall for the victims of the August 3 massacre, the vigil was an emotional one for everyone, harkening back to the vigil was held for the victims of the Walmart shooting in El Paso back in 2019.

City council member Cassandra Hernandez was in attendance and as a mother of young children herself wants to send a message to the families.

“Me being a mother of young children my heart is broken for the families of the 21 that we lost and were here today to mourn those families like we have in 2019 here at this very site in 2019 when the mass shooting at Walmart happened were here to send our love and our compassion to those families and our hearts break for them,” Hernandez shared.

Peter Svarzbein was also in attendance this evening to offer his condolences to those that were lost. We spoke with him earlier about how we as a city and country can move forward which he responded by saying we need to pay tribute to those who were killed not just in Uvalde but to start having conversations about finding balance

“I think what we need to do is first create a space to honor those who are no longer here with us in Uvalde, in buffalo, in El Paso and others but we also need to go and start to have these conversations this difficult conversations about how we balance the rights in our country but with also common sense approaches towards gun reform.”

Those that attended were asked to scan a barcode so that may sign an electronic condolence card that will be sent to that community.

A similar vigil and ceremony was held in Socorro, where community members gathered to remember and pray for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeKT4_0fuZ0t6900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owmMR_0fuZ0t6900

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso Florist heading to Uvalde to help with funerals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso florist will head to Uvalde Texas on Wednesday to help the two flower shops as they make flowers for the the funerals following elementary school mass shooting. “There’s nothing that we can make – flower-wise – that would ease any parent from that great loss so what […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Welfare check raises additional concerns, turning into investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs were called to do a welfare check on a woman on Warthen Rd in Anthony early Wednesday morning. Sheriff Stewart confirmed they have made contact with the woman they were called to do a welfare check on, but additional concerns arrived. DASO is now requesting assistance […]
ANTHONY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Socorro, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Socorro, TX
NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

70 Children Saved in Huge West Texas Rescue Operation

Thanks to an enormous, multi-agency effort in and around West Texas, 70 children have been found and rescued - many from abusive and exploitative situations. An operation co-handled by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and multiple federal, state and local agencies has succeeded in returning children to their families.
WEST, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso, Uvalde bonded by tragedy

EL PASO, Texas-In the days following the Uvalde shooting, Governor Greg Abbott was front and center holding news conferences. El Paso had a similar visit after the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Governor Abbott came to El Paso to listen to our state legislative delegation, as well as the families of those shot on that day.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#City Council
cbs7.com

70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies

El Paso, Texas (KOSA) -A three-week Homeland Security Investigation investigation has led to 70 missing children being recovered. “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The majority of the children were located in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
KTSM

Girl Scouts honor Uvalde victim with Bronze Cross

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A victim of the Uvalde school shooting was posthumously awarded one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting for her bravery. Following the tragic Texas school shooting, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas honored one of their own, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, for her courageous actions. Garza is […]
UVALDE, TX
KTSM

Local gun store weighs in on gun control

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As gun violence again tops the headlines in the wake of Uvalde, a local expert goes in depth on why and how people can be educated when purchasing a gun.  Sportsman’s Elite store director Richard Garcia says in the state of Texas, once an individual turns 18, they can start […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
cbs4local.com

Suspect in El Segundo Barrio shooting related to victims

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The shooting connected to a 51-year-old's death is being investigated as El Paso's latest murder. Police responded to shooting around 3 p.m. Sunday in El Segundo Barrio. Jesus Lopez was shot at outside Jalisco Café at 1029 E 7th Avenue, along with a 66-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

“Click it or Ticket”commemorates its 20th anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind everyone that buckling up could save your life. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Texas which has saved nearly 7,000 lives since it launched.   Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a […]
TEXAS STATE
kmmo.com

Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children and human trafficking victims in Texas operation

According to a release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a three-week operation in west Texas dubbed “Operation Lost Souls” has led to the recovery of 70 missing children as well as sex trafficking victims. The investigation was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, and Ector.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy