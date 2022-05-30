ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina and New York face off in game 7 of the second round

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Hurricanes -150, Rangers +128; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 5-2 in the last...

Yardbarker

Rangers’ New ‘Heartbeat Line’ Could be Key to Knocking Off Hurricanes

For at least one game, and maybe only two, the New York Rangers have new Heartbeat Line. If the club is able to somehow find a way past the Carolina Hurricanes into the Eastern Conference Final, it’s very possible that the freshly-minted trio will have played an integral role – and would represent a major asset for the Blueshirts going forward.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour makes decision on struggling Antti Raanta for Game 7 vs. Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes failed to close out the series against the New York Rangers on Saturday night, meaning their second-round matchup will come down to a Game 7 in Carolina, set for Monday night. Antti Raanta, who had been excellent for the Canes throughout the playoffs, struggled mightily in Game 6, getting pulled midway through the second period in favor of the Hurricanes’ young backup, Pyotr Kochetkov.
Axios Tampa Bay

Lightning head into Eastern Conference final more rested than Rangers

Y'all ready for some more hockey?What's happening: The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, fresh off a sweep of their rival Florida Panthers, are rested and ready to continue the quest for a three-peat as they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday at the New York Rangers.Meanwhile, it took the Rangers seven games to put away the Carolina Hurricanes in their second-round series, which ended Monday.Time since the last game:Lightning: 210 hoursRangers: 20 hoursWhy it matters: Time off can give players time to recover physically and to heal from injuries. Case in (Brayden) Point: The high-scoring Lightning forward was injured in Game 7 of the first round, but could return sometime this series thanks to time off, per NHL.com. Yes, but: Long breaks can sometimes negatively affect a team's play.What they're saying: "People always ask, is it better to have time off or not," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per the AP. "I guess the true answer comes depending on the next series, and how you play."
