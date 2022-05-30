ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Camilo Doval: Shaky in non-save situation

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Doval allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Reds....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Headed back to minors

San Francisco optioned Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. He was one of two outfielders sent to the minors Wednesday, with Stuart Fairchild also being optioned to Triple-A. Following his call-up from Sacramento on Tuesday, Ramos drew the start in right field in the Giants' 7-4 win over the Phillies and went 0-for-3 at the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Back up with big club

The Giants recalled Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. He'll start at third base and bat ninth in the Giants' series finale in Philadelphia, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. Vosler will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Evan Longoria, who is on the bench...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Poaching playing time from Bart

Casali will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Casali will start for the third straight contest and the fourth time in five games, with three of those assignments coming behind the plate. He appears to have inched ahead of Joey Bart on the depth chart, a development that doesn't come as a major surprise given the wide chasm in their performances this season. Entering Wednesday, Casali maintains an .817 OPS over 72 plate appearance, while Bart is sitting on a .600 OPS over 102 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Gives up one run in no-decision

Junis didn't factor in the decision during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies after allowing one run on three hits across 4.1 innings. He had three strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander threw 40 of his 64 pitches for strikes but generated only five swinging strikes, and he was lifted after giving up a one-out single during the fifth inning. It's the first time this season Junis has failed to complete at least five innings, though it had less to do with his performance than the quick hook of manager Gabe Kapler. Regardless, it was another solid outing for the 29-year-old, and he'll carry a 2.68 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB into his next outing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albert Almora
CBS Sports

Details on Jeff Gladney's tragic death, plus Rams' Aaron Donald sounds like he's still considering retirement

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. I don't know how it's possible, but the start of the NFL season is now just 100 days away. And just in case you're wondering, I didn't actually keep track of that myself. I asked Alexa to remind me when the NFL season was 100 days away. I also ask her to remind me when to shower and when to eat. I'm not good at remembering things.
NFL
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Casali saves Giants after 'heartbreaking' end to Webb's day

PHILADELPHIA -- When the 10th inning rolled around late Monday afternoon, Curt Casali strolled into the on-deck circle at Citizens Bank Park and looked out at the unfolding situation. The Giants had their free baserunner at second base and Donovan Walton at the plate against a right-handed reliever. Casali heard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Produces off bench

Pederson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies in 11 innings. The 30-year-old didn't start against left-hander Ranger Suarez on Tuesday, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and provided a pair of insurance runs with his two-run shot in the 11th. Pederson is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak, during which he's gone 11-for-23 with five home runs, 15 RBI and six runs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Harrison is Giants' best pitching prospect since MadBum

PHILADELPHIA -- The Giants now use many of the same tracking methods in the minors as they do in the big leagues, so when it comes to evaluating their top prospects, they have every piece of necessary data. They have spin rates and exit velocities and incredibly detailed splits, but all they really needed to know that left-hander Kyle Harrison was ready for the next challenge was pretty basic math.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence already seeing the benefits in having Doug Pederson as a former NFL quarterback

One of the biggest assets toward the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as head coach was the immediate development of Trevor Lawrence. Pederson has already declared the 2022 season is Lawrence's rookie year, having the young quarterback throw everything he learned from his real 2021 rookie season under exiled former coach Urban Meyer out the window.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Big Lead

Ime Udoka Went 4-2 Against Stephen Curry as a Player

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will meet in the 2022 NBA Finals. First-year head coach Ime Udoka will be tasked with drawing up a gameplan to stop Stephen Curry. Not many people have been able to do that over the years and Udoka knows that better than just about any other NBA coach because he actually played against him.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ramos returns to Giants as Ruf goes on bereavement list

PHILADELPHIA -- The Giants brought Heliot Ramos back to the big leagues on Tuesday after Darin Ruf received devastating news. Ruf's father passed away unexpectedly and the outfielder flew back to Nebraska to be with his family. Ruf went on bereavement leave and Ramos was called up to face Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez. Ruf is allowed to be gone for up to seven days and manager Gabe Kapler said the Giants want him to take all the time he needs to support his family.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Provides only run in loss

Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. The Angels didn't put up much of a fight in the loss, with Rengifo's seventh-inning solo shot accounting for the team's only run. The long ball was Rengifo's second of the campaign and extended his modest hitting streak to six games. Over that stretch, he's slashing .308/.308/.500 with five runs and three RBI.
ANAHEIM, CA

