U.K.

Visa scheme for graduates from top 50 non-UK universities is launched

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Successful applicants with a bachelor’s or master’s degree will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD-holders can apply for a three-year visa.

Graduates from the world’s top 50 non-UK universities can apply to come to Britain through a new visa scheme.

Ministers hope the “high potential individual” route, which launches on Monday, will attract the “brightest and best” at the beginning of their careers to work in the UK.

Government guidance states that beneficiaries can then “switch to other long-term employment visas, if you meet the eligibility requirements”.

The route is open to graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities, who hold a degree, equivalent to a UK bachelor’s or postgraduate degree, awarded no more than five years before the date of application.

Although the Home Office would not comment on the number, the Telegraph reported that the visa scheme would be uncapped, meaning the number would depend on demand.

Eligible universities must appear in the top 50 rankings of at least two of the following: Times Higher Education world university rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds world university rankings, or the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

The most recent list of eligible universities from 2021, published online by the UK government, comprises 20 US institutions, plus universities from Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, France, Sweden and Switzerland.

The government also stipulated that candidates must pass a security and criminality check, and be able to speak, read, listen and write English to at least the B1 intermediate level.

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, defines B1 intermediate level as “those who have the necessary fluency to communicate without effort with native speakers”.

The visa will allow eligible individuals to come to the UK without a prior job offer, and dependants will be allowed to accompany them.

The visa will cost £715 and is subject to the immigration health surcharge, a fee successful visa or immigration applicants pay that allows use of the NHS.

Anyone applying for the visa must have maintenance funds of at least £1,270.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, said: “This new visa offer means that the UK can continue to attract the best and brightest from across the globe. The route means that the UK will grow as a leading international hub for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

“We want the businesses of tomorrow to be built here today, which is why I call on students to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to forge their careers here.”

Priti Patel, the home secretary, said: “I am proud to be launching this new and exciting route as part of our points-based immigration system which puts ability and talent first, not where someone comes from.”

The government’s points-based immigration system means people coming to the UK for work must meet specific requirements for which they will score points, with visas awarded to those with enough points.

