Chicago, IL

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Throws 39 pitches

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lynn (knee) threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three in Sunday's rehab appearance with Triple-A...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

White Sox legend A.J. Pierzynski drops a bold prediction for Chicago in 2022 season

Even as the Chicago White Sox are currently looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings, former catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes that this will soon change. Ahead of the White Sox’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Pierzynski took some time to speak to NBC Sports Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field. He called owner Jerry Reinsdorf and proceeded to predict that the team will end up winning the division this season by quite a wide margin.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Craig Berube’s stunning Torey Krug admission will have Blues fans fuming

The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.
NHL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench against southpaw

Sheets isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Sheets drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts, but he'll get a breather with left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the mound for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Luis Robert will serve as the designated hitter while Adam Engel takes over in center field.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Sits due to illness

Pollock didn't play Tuesday in the White Sox's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. In addition to Pollock being under the weather, Van Schouwen relays that ace Lucas Giolito felt congested during his start Tuesday, so a bug could be making its way around the White Sox clubhouse. At this stage, no players have tested positive for COVID-19, but Pollock's ailment has now kept him on the bench for two consecutive games. The White Sox will check back with Pollock and see how he feels when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday before deciding whether to include him in the lineup in advance of the 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Gets third straight start

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. He'll be rewarded with his third start in a row after going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win. Yasmani Grandal is in a 1-for-24 slump at the plate over his last six games and will take a seat Wednesday, but he still looks to be entrenched as Chicago's No. 1 catcher.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rejoining Triple-A lineup Wednesday

White Sox catching coordinator Julio Mosquera said Jimenez (hamstring) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Jonathan Lee of SouthSideSox.com reports. During his first rehab game with Charlotte on Saturday, Jimenez tweaked his surgically repaired right hamstring, but he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Lance Lynn
ClutchPoints

White Sox dealt mixed bag of updates on Tim Anderson, Luis Robert

The Chicago White Sox are looking to claw their way back into AL Central contention, currently trailing the Minnesota Twins by 4.5 games. The club was hit with a huge injury update on Tuesday, getting a mixed bag of news on some key players, including Tim Anderson and Luis Robert. The White Sox announced via Twitter that Tim Anderson is set to hit the 10-day IL with a right groin strain, while Luis Robert is making his return to the team from the COVID-19 IL.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat Wednesday

Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Even though Grandal served as the White Sox's designated hitter the past two games rather than starting behind the plate, he'll still receive a maintenance day Wednesday. Grandal's move to the bench may also have something to do with his ongoing slump at the plate; over his last six games, he's gone 1-for-24 with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Recalled by White Sox

Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Crick has made eight big-league appearances this season, struggling to a 5.14 ERA while walking 20.6 percent of the batters he's faced. He owns a 4.60 ERA since the start of the 2019 season, so he's unlikely to find high-leverage work during his time on the roster.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cubs dealt another brutal blow with Seiya Suzuki injury update

The Chicago Cubs placed Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL with a bizarre mouth injury he picked up during a freak workout accident, but it seems he’s not the only key player set to hit the shelf. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Cubs have placed rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day IL after he’d been sidelined the past few games. Suzuki is dealing with a sprained finger which has kept him out of the lineup since Friday, and now he’ll require an IL stint in order to get right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Baserunning gaffe costs team big run

The White Sox started their Tuesday with the news that Tim Anderson was headed to the 10-Day IL. While Tony La Russa said the outcome could’ve been worse, it still left the offense without its top performer, and the team without its vocal leader. The feeling heading into the game was, if the Sox were to start their stretch without Anderson with a win, Giolito would need to spin a gem, and the team would have to execute the details well. But neither of those things happened and the White Sox lost 6-5.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Absent for Toronto series

Graveman was placed on the restricted list Monday. The move comes on the eve of a three-game series in Toronto, indicating that Graveman made himself ineligible to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. He'll presumably return to the roster Friday when the team heads to Tampa Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Chicago Cubs Infielder Suffered Freak Injury During Workout

A Chicago Cubs infielder is heading to the injured list because of a freak injury. Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is being placed on the 10-day injured list. Villar was using an exercise band when it snapped and smacked his face. He reportedly requires extensive dental work, as a result. "Villar...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Placed on restricted list

Cease was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the White Sox's three-game trip to Toronto. The move indicates that Cease has declined get vaccinated against COVID-19 and has therefore made himself ineligible to cross the border into Canada. He wasn't going to pitch in this series anyway, as he'd just started Sunday against the Cubs, so he'll be able to rejoin his teammates prior to his next turn in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

