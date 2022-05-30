ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Late storms developing this evening, fading overnight

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thU6s_0fuYyjYX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was HOT we tied our high temperatures record for today when we hit 96°. Late afternoon storms fired up in our southern counties, with a few severe storms producing hail in DeSoto, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. The storms will slide slowly towards our coastline and will cool down the areas that do get rain.

The rest of us are in for a slower cool down this evening, barely sinking into the mid to upper 70s overnight. The last of the storms fade or push offshore by 11 p.m.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with sunny skies in the morning and a 60% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The storms fire up along the east coast around lunch and track across the state, entering our inland counties between 3-5 p.m. and our coastal counties between 5-7 p.m. Highs return to the low 90s as well.

The rain chances drop slightly to 30% Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday. Temperatures will be toasty warm during the afternoon.

Once we head into the weekend, we’ll see a few more storms around, but we’ll also be tracking some tropical moisture. A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico will weaken over the mountains in that country, but the moisture will eventually spread into the Gulf of Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YRWa_0fuYyjYX00

The National Hurricane Center is giving this moisture a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next five days. We’ll have to keep an eye on how strong it gets and how close it comes to Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Increasing rain chances with tropical system

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will feel like a typical summer day with afternoon highs in the low 90s and scattered storms developing. The rain chance ramps up after midday to 40%, and the storms slowly taper off after sunset. As a tropical system spreads across the southern Gulf of Mexico, our rain chances increase […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Storms fade after sunset, watching the tropics for weekend rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was hot with a few rounds of afternoon showers and storms. The storms fired up earlier than the past two days and remained weaker, with less of a threat of severe weather this evening. weIf you’re headed out to watch the Lightning play this evening. You may get a downpour […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Late Afternoon
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
10NEWS

Pizza shop, homes damaged after strong storms, 'weak' tornadoes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — An awning torn off a pizza shop. Debris flying by an apartment complex. Social media photos and videos are offering Tuesday's first insights into the damage left behind by severe storms that made their way across the Tampa Bay region. There are reports of downed trees and power outages.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Watching Agatha: What could it mean for South Florida?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The first hurricane of the season formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns as a major storm. Local 10 Meteorologist Luke Dorris said he is keeping...
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is Considered the Most Beautiful Place in Florida by Travel Websites?

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And that is certainly true when it comes to travel. What is the perfect, gorgeous destination for one person might not be appealing to someone else. Still, some travel destinations are arguably quantifiably popular with many travelers, as evidenced by the number of yearly visitors and numerous reviews on travel websites.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy