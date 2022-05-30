Late storms developing this evening, fading overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was HOT we tied our high temperatures record for today when we hit 96°. Late afternoon storms fired up in our southern counties, with a few severe storms producing hail in DeSoto, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. The storms will slide slowly towards our coastline and will cool down the areas that do get rain.

The rest of us are in for a slower cool down this evening, barely sinking into the mid to upper 70s overnight. The last of the storms fade or push offshore by 11 p.m.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with sunny skies in the morning and a 60% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The storms fire up along the east coast around lunch and track across the state, entering our inland counties between 3-5 p.m. and our coastal counties between 5-7 p.m. Highs return to the low 90s as well.

The rain chances drop slightly to 30% Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday. Temperatures will be toasty warm during the afternoon.

Once we head into the weekend, we’ll see a few more storms around, but we’ll also be tracking some tropical moisture. A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico will weaken over the mountains in that country, but the moisture will eventually spread into the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this moisture a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next five days. We’ll have to keep an eye on how strong it gets and how close it comes to Florida.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.