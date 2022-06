President Joe Biden took aim at “high-caliber” ammunition on Monday, which he said includes the popular 9mm handgun round, and suggested it should be banned. After returning to the White House on Monday morning, reporters confronted Biden with questions on gun reform. Biden explained that during his time as a senator, he met with a trauma doctor, who Biden claims told him, “A .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out, may be able to get it, and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO