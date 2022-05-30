Damage to Lake Oswego trees in recent years is unclear

The city is not planning to do comprehensive tree analysis in immediate future, citing budgetary constraints

The extent to which Lake Oswego's tree canopy has changed in recent years — particularly since the 2021 winter ice storm that took out 18% of Salem's tree canopy — is unclear.

While the city tracks the tree canopy coverage and effectiveness on shading local streams using LIDAR, it has not conducted an updated study since the storm wreaked havoc over a year ago. And unlike other cities like Salem or Wilsonville, it does not conduct more fine-grained tree counts.

"It would be good to have that information (data on all the trees or street trees in the city), at least for trees the city manages. It's a resource issue as far as, does the city have personnel to do that? No. A budget to get someone to commission and study that every year? No," Lake Oswego Community Development Director Scot Siegel said.

The previous analysis based on 2019 data showed an increase of 390 acres (46% to 51% coverage). By comparison, Portland recently reported that its tree canopy coverage had shrunk between 2015 and 2020. The most recent Lake Oswego evaluation also showed that the city's "effective shade" — the percentage of the local tree canopy that is effective in cooling down streams — had increased by .4 percentage points, from 88.2% to 88.6%. The overall shade target for the city is 91.9%.

"There is a DEQ limit on what (temperature) our streams are supposed to have. That number is 17.8 degrees Celsius. (Higher than that) the dissolved oxygen can get really low and the heat for the animals, the aquatic life in the streams, it's very stressful for them, especially salmon," said Sonja Johnson, a city of Lake Oswego associate engineer. "Our temperatures are generally below (that threshold). We have a lot of shading on our streams, so they do stay pretty cool. If you think about one of our major streams, Nettle Creek primarily in Tryon Creek Watershed, it's highly forested. Springbrook Creek has a lot of trees on it. It's pretty forested."

Johnson said that tree plantings were the cause of the increase in coverage from 2014 to 2019.

"We have a habitat enhancement program. It's administered by parks. They work with watershed councils on restoring riparian habitats on private property," she said. "Our parks department does a great job of restoring our parks and riparian areas."

However, Carter Creek along Kruse Way was one area that Johnson mentioned that doesn't have an ideal amount of coverage.

Updated data will likely come in 2025, Johnson said. The city will conduct a new LIDAR analysis in 2024, she added.

Siegel said that the city is also in the process of updating its Urban Forest Report. The last report, completed in 2009, was "focused primarily on calculating the environmental and property value benefits of street trees, or trees within the right-of-way (ROW), using a statistically valid sample inventory in the field," according to the report.

That report asserted that street trees provided a cumulative increase in property values in the city of $1.9 million per year. As part of that analysis, the city did conduct a street tree inventory based on a 5% statistically valid sample. Siegel said that a similar analysis is not proposed at this time, adding that habitat restoration and enhancements has been the priority.

In Wilsonville, the city hired interns to conduct a study of the city's street trees prior to the winter storm and then did so again following the storm. It found that 2,500 trees (out of a total count of 25,000) had been removed between 2018 and 2021, and that 500 trees were damaged. The analysis also showed which kinds of trees had been damaged most consistently.

Though there isn't a fine-grained citywide analysis, the Oswego Lake Watershed Council is working on its own data collection and is helping residents keep track of the trees near their home. The council has trained around 30 people how to use LOTree Eco, a "model developed using peer-reviewed USDA Forest Service Research that uses tree measurements, hourly weather data and air pollution concentration data to estimate the ecosystem services and structural characteristic of the urban forest," according to the council's website. The model includes a tree survey with questions regarding signs of damage from an ice storm or heat stress.

Allie Holen, a watershed outreach specialist, said 155 trees have been surveyed so far.

"The goal is that we train enough volunteers to be able to get an idea of all of the trees in Lake Oswego," she said. "It's great because we use the data we collect from surveys to look at ecosystem services from the trees, carbon storage and shade canopy, and that effect on utility usage (using air conditioner less in summer, for instance)."

She added that the data can also help inform which kinds of trees should be planted in which environments.

Overall, Morgan Holen, contract arborist for the city, felt that the city's tree canopy was in good shape.

"In my opinion the city is very heavily treed and the open space and natural areas are well managed," she said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.