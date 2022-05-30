ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Damage to Lake Oswego trees in recent years is unclear

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

The city is not planning to do comprehensive tree analysis in immediate future, citing budgetary constraints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2HVI_0fuYxgs900

The extent to which Lake Oswego's tree canopy has changed in recent years — particularly since the 2021 winter ice storm that took out 18% of Salem's tree canopy — is unclear.

While the city tracks the tree canopy coverage and effectiveness on shading local streams using LIDAR, it has not conducted an updated study since the storm wreaked havoc over a year ago. And unlike other cities like Salem or Wilsonville, it does not conduct more fine-grained tree counts.

"It would be good to have that information (data on all the trees or street trees in the city), at least for trees the city manages. It's a resource issue as far as, does the city have personnel to do that? No. A budget to get someone to commission and study that every year? No," Lake Oswego Community Development Director Scot Siegel said.

The previous analysis based on 2019 data showed an increase of 390 acres (46% to 51% coverage). By comparison, Portland recently reported that its tree canopy coverage had shrunk between 2015 and 2020. The most recent Lake Oswego evaluation also showed that the city's "effective shade" — the percentage of the local tree canopy that is effective in cooling down streams — had increased by .4 percentage points, from 88.2% to 88.6%. The overall shade target for the city is 91.9%.

"There is a DEQ limit on what (temperature) our streams are supposed to have. That number is 17.8 degrees Celsius. (Higher than that) the dissolved oxygen can get really low and the heat for the animals, the aquatic life in the streams, it's very stressful for them, especially salmon," said Sonja Johnson, a city of Lake Oswego associate engineer. "Our temperatures are generally below (that threshold). We have a lot of shading on our streams, so they do stay pretty cool. If you think about one of our major streams, Nettle Creek primarily in Tryon Creek Watershed, it's highly forested. Springbrook Creek has a lot of trees on it. It's pretty forested."

Johnson said that tree plantings were the cause of the increase in coverage from 2014 to 2019.

"We have a habitat enhancement program. It's administered by parks. They work with watershed councils on restoring riparian habitats on private property," she said. "Our parks department does a great job of restoring our parks and riparian areas."

However, Carter Creek along Kruse Way was one area that Johnson mentioned that doesn't have an ideal amount of coverage.

Updated data will likely come in 2025, Johnson said. The city will conduct a new LIDAR analysis in 2024, she added.

Siegel said that the city is also in the process of updating its Urban Forest Report. The last report, completed in 2009, was "focused primarily on calculating the environmental and property value benefits of street trees, or trees within the right-of-way (ROW), using a statistically valid sample inventory in the field," according to the report.

That report asserted that street trees provided a cumulative increase in property values in the city of $1.9 million per year. As part of that analysis, the city did conduct a street tree inventory based on a 5% statistically valid sample. Siegel said that a similar analysis is not proposed at this time, adding that habitat restoration and enhancements has been the priority.

In Wilsonville, the city hired interns to conduct a study of the city's street trees prior to the winter storm and then did so again following the storm. It found that 2,500 trees (out of a total count of 25,000) had been removed between 2018 and 2021, and that 500 trees were damaged. The analysis also showed which kinds of trees had been damaged most consistently.

Though there isn't a fine-grained citywide analysis, the Oswego Lake Watershed Council is working on its own data collection and is helping residents keep track of the trees near their home. The council has trained around 30 people how to use LOTree Eco, a "model developed using peer-reviewed USDA Forest Service Research that uses tree measurements, hourly weather data and air pollution concentration data to estimate the ecosystem services and structural characteristic of the urban forest," according to the council's website. The model includes a tree survey with questions regarding signs of damage from an ice storm or heat stress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpIrU_0fuYxgs900

Allie Holen, a watershed outreach specialist, said 155 trees have been surveyed so far.

"The goal is that we train enough volunteers to be able to get an idea of all of the trees in Lake Oswego," she said. "It's great because we use the data we collect from surveys to look at ecosystem services from the trees, carbon storage and shade canopy, and that effect on utility usage (using air conditioner less in summer, for instance)."

She added that the data can also help inform which kinds of trees should be planted in which environments.

Overall, Morgan Holen, contract arborist for the city, felt that the city's tree canopy was in good shape.

"In my opinion the city is very heavily treed and the open space and natural areas are well managed," she said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 4

Related
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego continues parks bond projects

The city has completed several projects, with aquatic center and more still in works. In the three years since Lake Oswego voters passed a $30 million parks bond measure in the May 2019 election, the city has completed several projects with the bond funds, while work on other projects, like a community recreation and aquatic center, continues.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Willamette Cove is worth a full cleanup

Metro has the money to clean up this great urban greenway, but does it have the will to do so?There are compelling reasons to care about Willamette Cove and compelling reasons for Metro to fund a more effective cleanup. The cove has long been a secret 30-acre riverfront oasis of nature in north Portland. But it is also a destination on two regional trails: the Willamette Greenway Trail, also known as the npGreenway, and the 40-Mile Loop Trail circling the entire metro area. The cove's rare 3,000 feet of urban waterfront is owned by the public via a Metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lent: History of the Tygh Valley

Tygh Valley Native gathering grew from an Early Indian Gathering Site to a Prominent Ranching Area. Tygh Valley is located between Maupin and The Dalles. It was a popular gathering area for the Tygh sub-group of the Tenino Indians. The Tygh are now part of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. White River flows through the valley of open grassland. The site is along the route of the Barlow Cutoff on the old Oregon Trail.
TYGH VALLEY, OR
Portland Tribune

Our view: To Portlanders and suburbanites, come down to downtown

Enjoy this summer in the city with a return of the Rose Festival, plus so many other cool events.Festivals, parades, and more are returning to downtown Portland — and your community — this summer. Starting in June, programs are going on in downtown Portland such as The Welcome Dome in Pioneer Courthouse Square, featuring everything from DJ sets to guided meditation, to theatrical readings and acoustic bands. In addition, the Waterfront Blues Festival will come back to the Tom McCall Waterfront Park, and the Portland Rose Festival has Fleet Week, parades and dragon boats on the docket for the summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Get the lead out – of Portland water

Upgraded Portland Water Bureau facility is treating Bull Run water to reduce risk from lead.A Portland-owned facility in unincorporated East Multnomah County now is treating Bull Run water to reduce lead seeping into older homes and buildings. Additions to the Portland Water Bureau's Lusted Hill Treatment Facility went online on April 20. They allow operators to change the acidity of Bull Run water that causes lead to leech out of the solder in copper water pipes in homes and buildings built and plumbed between 1970 and 1985. The Improved Corrosion Control Treatment project was required to meet the Lead...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego residents separated by two votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passA half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just two votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Tuesday, May 31, Gupta has 6,729 votes while Nguyen has 6,727. Gupta had led by a few hundred votes based on results from Multnomah County —...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Columbia River Swim Spots and Beaches Under 90 Minutes from Portland

The Pacific is cold, the Sandy River is mobbed, Portland pools have long lines, and your secret mountain swimming hole is either not so secret anymore or still inaccessible after recent years' fires. The giant Columbia River is here for you, even though I-84 and train tracks can complicate access, and industrial neighbors, container ships, and barges aren't always the backdrop you're looking for. But you can find water lapping on sand or stones at many spots along the river's run, from where it meets the Pacific through the Columbia River Gorge and farther inland (upriver shoutouts to the protected cove at Earl Snell Memorial Park in Arlington and Sacajawea State Park in Washington's Tri-Cities). Here are some spots within an hour and a half of Portland, organized by river mile. (River mile 0 is where the Columbia meets the Pacific Ocean at Cape Disappointment; the Willamette joins up near river mile 101.)
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonja Johnson
Portland Tribune

Heights at Yarrow apartments move-in ready

As first tenants move in, developer prepares for 100 more units by next summer. Even on move-in day, Peggy Kemper already feels at home in the brand new Heights at Yarrow apartments on the east hill overlooking downtown Madras and the Cascade Mountains. "I wanted to move back to Madras,"...
MADRAS, OR
Gresham Outlook

Lupine on the Loop: Wildflowers line Fairview trail

Oregon lupine can be spotted on route to Salish Ponds; flowers thriving locally, declining nationally.A native wildflower is blooming along a hiking trail that connects Fairview Village to the Salish Ponds. Hikers heading to Salish Ponds have been delighted by the brilliant swaths of purple wild Oregon lupine lining the trail, an aromatic perennial flowering plant. The brightly-colored petals are easy to spot above the tall grasses of the Salish Pond Trail meadow as the stems are 40 to 80 centimeters tall. They stay in bloom from April through June. Elsewhere in the country lupine is in decline,...
FAIRVIEW, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oswego Lake#Volunteers#Tree#Urban Construction#Deq
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first Market of Choice to open in 2024

The locally-owned grocery chain plans to move into South Hillsboro, near TV Highway.Hillsboro is getting its own Market of Choice grocery store, expected to open in the next few years. The Oregon-based grocer announced this week it plans to open a new location at Reeds Crossing Town Center in South Hillsboro, near Tualatin Valley Highway and Cornelius Pass Road, with a scheduled opening date of early- to mid-2024. Based in Eugene, Market of Choice operates nearly a dozen stores across the state, including stores in Cedar Mill and West Linn. The family-owned company touts itself as an independent grocery...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Rogue 'Gresham Lumberjack' terrorizes trees

Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021. Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees...
GRESHAM, OR
hh-today.com

‘Pending’? Not any more; depot deal is done

The “sale pending” sign was out of date on Tuesday night, but not by much. The sale of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot in downtown Albany was completed earlier in the day. The sale had been in the works since Feb. 1, when Matt and Janel Bennett...
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Head-Scratching Finds Between Florence and Yachats, Surreal Oregon Coast Science

(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
KATU.com

The Big Float on the Willamette River returns for 10th - and final - year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Float, an annual summer celebration on the Willamette River in Portland, is back this July for its tenth and final year. Willie Levenson is the ringleader of the Human Access Project and is behind The Big Float. He says he’s ending the event because it has served its purpose – to change Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River. He says it’s evident by the 20,000 people who have jumped into the river during the past nine events.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

PlayEast! hosts multiple programs for the summer

Organization offers sports, music and science activities to the children of East County As summer kicks off so does PlayEast!'s summer sports, arts and science programing. PlayEast! is a partnership of the cities of Fairview and Wood Village that works to create enriching recreational activities for the children East County. "Our motto is, if you want to come play, play with PlayEast!" said Fairview's Recreation Manager, Jairo Rios-Campos. Rios-Campos helps run the PlayEast! program that started in 2017 and is partnered with local nonprofit organizations, Reynolds School District, local businesses, sponsors, faith-based organizations and community leaders. PlayEast! offers kids...
FAIRVIEW, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: In Waldport, A Vintage, Hand-Built A-Frame Cabin for $349,900

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy