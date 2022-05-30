ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bodies recovered after plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QC3jX_0fuYwqzS00
World News

Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.

The search is continuing for the remaining person, Kathmandu airport spokesman Tek Nath Sitaula said.

Aerial photos of the crash site showed aircraft parts scattered on rocks and moss on the side of a mountain gorge.

The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter lost contact with the airport tower on Sunday while flying on a scheduled 20-minute flight in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Relatives waited most of the day at the airport for news of their loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnBFR_0fuYwqzS00
Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning (Niranjan Shreshta/AP) (AP)

Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane, Tara Air said. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals, it said.

German news agency dpa reported that the two Germans were a man and a woman from the western state of Hesse.

“Unfortunately, we have to assume at this point that the two people are no longer alive,” dpa quoted a spokesperson for the Hesse state interior ministry as saying. “On the part of the Hessian police, relatives have already been informed and care measures initiated.”

Local news reports said the passengers included two Nepali families, one with four members and the other with seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0WiQ_0fuYwqzS00
A sign for Tara Air is seen as a team of climbers prepares to leave for a rescue operation from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shreshta/AP) (AP)

The army said the plane crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu.

According to tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9.55am and transmitted its last signal at 10.07am at an altitude of 12,825 feet.

The plane’s destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek on its mountain trails, and with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

The wreckage was located by villagers who had been searching in the area for the Yarsagumba fungus, which is commonly referred to as Himalayan Viagra, according to local news reports.

The Setopati new website quoted a villager, Bishal Magar, as saying that they heard about the missing plane on Sunday but were only able to reach the site on Monday morning after following the smell of fuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LH3lW_0fuYwqzS00
A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

The Twin Otter, a rugged plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, according to aviationnepal.com.

The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.

Production of the planes originally ended in the 1980s. Another Canadian company, Viking Air, brought the model back into production in 2010.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jurors reach verdict in Johnny Depp US defamation lawsuit

Jurors have reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard. Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million US dollars over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Nepal authorities on Monday recovered or located the bodies of all but one of 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside on Sunday, officials said, and the government has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Two Germans,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Traffic Accident#Twin Otter#Indians#Germans#Nepali#Dpa#Hessian#Army
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Yana Bostongirl

A Fiery Midair Collision Between Planes That Horrified the World

The world's deadliest mid-air collision between planes occurred on November 12, 1996, over the village of Charkhi Dadri in India. The planes involved in the crash were Saudi Arabian (Saudia) Flight 763, a Boeing 747 en route from Delhi to Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, and Kazhakstan Airlines Flight 1907 which was inbound from Chimkent, Kazhakstan.
CNBC

At least 14 dead in Nepal plane crash, rescue operations continue

Rescue workers in Nepal on Monday recovered 14 bodies as they scoured a remote Himalayan mountainside scattered with the wreckage of a small plane that crashed with 22 aboard, with officials saying the chance of finding survivors was slim. Operated by privately owned Tara Air, the aircraft went down during...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

Nepal plane crash: Rescuers find 21 bodies from wreck

Rescuers have found 21 bodies so far from the crash site of a plane that went down in northern Nepal. The small plane had been carrying 22 people, and searches continue to find the remaining missing passenger. The plane was on a 20-minute flight when it lost contact with air...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Croatian Rescuers Recover Bodies of Four People on Board Crashed Plane

SARAJEVO (Reuters) -Rescue workers in Croatia said on Monday they had recovered the bodies of all four people who had been on board a small plane that crashed in the southeast of the country. "Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that all passengers who were on board the Cessna aircraft were...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Plane crashes into Nepal mountainside, killing at least 21 people

Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were onboard a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said. The search is continuing for the remaining person, Kathmandu airport spokesman Tek Nath Sitaula said. Recovery efforts were delayed because some...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Nepal Plane Goes Missing With 22 on Board, Teams Head to Fire Site

KATHMANDU (Reuters) -A small passenger plane operated by a private airline went missing in mountainous Nepal on Sunday with 22 people on board during cloudy weather, and officials said search teams had been sent to the site of a fire spotted by local residents. State-owned Nepal Television said villagers had...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

All 22 bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash; autopsies begin

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal, the airline said Tuesday. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing autopsies, Tara Air said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge

A grand jury has charged the white 18-year-old accused of shooting 10 black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder. Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in...
BUFFALO, NY
BBC

Burkina Faso missing miners: Two more bodies found

Two more dead bodies have been recovered from a flooded zinc mine in Burkina Faso. Millions of litres of water have been pumped out of the site owned by Canadian firm Trevali as rescue efforts continue. The case has caused outrage in the country. A total of eight miners had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy