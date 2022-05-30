The 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day is on Thursday

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:. 700 elementary and middle school students will visit the Mike Thompson Wildlife Area on the South Spit of Humboldt Bay for the 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day event. In preparation for the event, Friends of the Dunes educators have been visiting...
We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 4. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
The City of Arcata’s Clean the Sidewalk Days in the Valley West neighborhood, which took place every first Sunday of the month, are canceled as of June 2022. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the ongoing trash clean-ups hosted by Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) on the second to last Sunday of the month from 11 AM to 1 PM. The group meets at the entrance to Carlson Park.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon. They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot […]
The post 1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
North State Builds, a partnership of California’s three most Northern Building and Construction Trades Councils, represents workers across fourteen North State counties. Together with the Humboldt Del Norte Building and Construction Trades, Smart Workforce Center, and NCCC Workforce Board, they are offering a five-week Pre-Apprenticeship Training from June 13 – July 14 in Eureka, CA. The class will help attendees better understand their options in a variety of trades like masonry, heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical and more. It will also help them prepare for the pre-apprenticeship interview and provide a math refresher. There is no cost to attend and a minor daily pay incentive will be provided. Participants will earn their OSHA 10 card, first aid certificate, CPR card and pre-apprenticeship certificate. Women and minorities are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register for the class, visit www.northstatebuilds.com, call the SMART Center in Del Norte County at 707-464-8347, or email [email protected]. More of these classes are being offered throughout Northern California counties during 2022.
As our region moves into the heart of fire season, this research reminds us of our community’s resiliency. Mendocino County, despite its challenges, keeps calling us back even in the face of adversity. The following is a press release issued by the University of Washington:. When a massive wildfire...
Benjamin Franklin had the best sense of adventure and loved expanding his knowledge by actively creating experiments to test his theories. Now, families can immerse themselves in Franklin’s discovery process through the Benjamin Franklin-Inventions exhibit. See and experience how Franklin used the three types of heat transfer – radiation, convection, and conduction – to design the Franklin Stove. Explore how lenses project and focus images, power up a lightning storm, feel the charge on a key hanging from a kite string, and make a glass bowl sing. There is an opportunity to solve a nine-digit “Magic Square,” one of Franklin’s favorite brainteasers.
David Bookout, owner of Wm. D. Jewelers in Ukiah, is a true Renaissance Man. The definition of a Renaissance Man is the notion that humans should embrace all knowledge and develop themselves as fully as possible. He is passionate about his motorcycle habit and has hosted three Distinguished Gentleman’s Rides...
Press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce:. The Garberville Rodeo Parade is coming up and we’re looking for entries!. Grab the kids, decorate a float and come on out and join the fun Saturday, June 18th, 2022! Entry forms are available at the Chamber office and parade entries are due by June 15th!
SHELTER COVE, Calif. - A hiker died, and another was rescued in Humboldt County after being swept into the ocean by waves over the weekend. The Shelter Cove Firefighters said the two hikers were swept into the water off the Black Sands Beach at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The team was able to rescue one hiker, but another died at the scene.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Cali. (KIEM)- It was the quest for glory in what’s known as the triathlon of the art world we’re talking about the Kinetic Grand Championship sculpture race. The Kinetic grand championship that expands through the three days Memorial Day weekend has come to its final day. The human-powered all-terrain Kinetic sculptures had many […]
The post The Kinetic Grand Championship is back appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
BAYSIDE, Calif. - Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said. A student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in the Humboldt County community of Bayside, police and school officials said. The student who brought the edibles to school didn’t know they contained marijuana, they said.
The Humboldt Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently awarded a Chromebook to East High Fortuna student Kaylie Wilkin. Kaylie was chosen by the faculty at East High for her dedication to her school work and intention to continue her education. When asked about her plans for the future, Kaylie said: “I plan to go to College of the Redwoods. I’ve always wanted to own a business of my own one day and work for myself. I’m still searching for what I love to do and when I figure out what that is I will go to school to pursue that dream.”
The 2022 season at Redwood Acres Raceway continues this Saturday June 4 for the third time this year. The North State Modified Series makes their first of two stops to the 3/8-mile paved oval for DelReka Distributing Night At The Races. Legends, bombers, mini stocks and roadrunners will also be racing while the late models have the event off.
Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
The Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved almost $6 Million in grants for the Orick Mill site located one mile northeast of Orick in Humboldt County. This site is part of the Greater Prairie Creek Restoration Project. Press release from CDFW:. At its May 26, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation...
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
REDDING, Ca. — Redding's economy was recently ranked as the fourth-best among small cities in America, according to a California-based institute. A big reason for it is an influx of small businesses. Shasta County relies on entrepreneurship to fuel the economy. According to data from the Small Business Development Center, there are over 2,000 establishments in the county with 5 or fewer employees; that's 2,000 small but mighty places that are actively leaving their mark in the community.
CHICO, Calif. - Starting Tuesday, burn permits are suspended in Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. It's due to high fire danger with the unusually early start to fire season. This suspension takes effect Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. This is for state responsibility areas of Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. That means areas covered by CAL FIRE.
Comments / 0