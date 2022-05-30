Paul Hagen Endorses Steven Steward for Humboldt County Superior Court judge
By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
2 days ago
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do...
Endorsement from former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman:. In 1991, I was a youngdeputy in Willits assigned to be a Field Training Officer (FTO) for new deputies. This was a very educational assignment, as it allowed me to help train academy graduates, as well as get to know them. In early 1991, I was assigned to train newly promoted Deputy Matt Kendall (promoted from the jail). We worked in the North County as well as on the Coast. Matt was an energetic and smart young deputy, who listened and learned. Being raised in Covelo and having many family members on the Coast certainly made training him much easier than out of town new-hires. I have watched Matt’s career for over 30+ years. As Undersheriff, he and I discussed policies, large investigations and family life. I’ve witnessed a young deputy mature into a true and disciplined leader. Matt possesses ethics and he demonstrates leadership everyday. His role as a father, step-father and husband is a true example of a man who understands his responsibilities and his role. Prior to Matt being selected to be our Sheriff, he and I discussed budgets, personnel and leadership. I would not have recommended him to be my replacement if I was aware of any flaws. As he did as a young deputy, he listened and learned. Since his appointment, Matt has excelled in budget preparation as well as leadership. Suffice it to say, I could not have recommended a better person to be our Sheriff-Coroner. I voted for Matt because he has proven his ability to lead and improve the sheriff’s office. Please join me in supporting Matt Kendall as our Sheriff. Tom Allman Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner (ret)
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Today, the Trinity County Code Enforcement Unit visited Trinity Pines, a subdivision in the Hayfork area. According to Trinity County Sheriff Tim Saxon, the enforcement unit was “issuing Notice of Violations on unlicensed [cannabis] cultivation sites.”. Above is one of the notices posted today. According to a local resident,...
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The suspect from the May 29, 2022 incident on Cousins Street has been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Esparza...
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections & Voter Registration:. We encourage you to vote safely at home, and return your vote-by-mail ballot in one of the following ways:. Mail your ballot on or before Election Day – no postage required. In person at any vote-by-mail drop...
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested after the Anderson Police searched his car and found the materials for methamphetamine sales on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. in Anderson. Anderson Police officers pulled over a car driven by Michael Derek Johnson, 41, of Red Bluff for a code violation. Officers...
North State Builds, a partnership of California’s three most Northern Building and Construction Trades Councils, represents workers across fourteen North State counties. Together with the Humboldt Del Norte Building and Construction Trades, Smart Workforce Center, and NCCC Workforce Board, they are offering a five-week Pre-Apprenticeship Training from June 13 – July 14 in Eureka, CA. The class will help attendees better understand their options in a variety of trades like masonry, heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical and more. It will also help them prepare for the pre-apprenticeship interview and provide a math refresher. There is no cost to attend and a minor daily pay incentive will be provided. Participants will earn their OSHA 10 card, first aid certificate, CPR card and pre-apprenticeship certificate. Women and minorities are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register for the class, visit www.northstatebuilds.com, call the SMART Center in Del Norte County at 707-464-8347, or email [email protected]. More of these classes are being offered throughout Northern California counties during 2022.
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05/30/2022, at approximately 1036 hours, the Ukiah Communication Center (UCC) received several 911 calls for a fire...
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding Police Department's Community Work Program (CWPO) and Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU), along with inmates from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office Alternative Work Program, cleared over 15,000 pounds of trash from an area in south Redding. Officers began the clean-up last week after receiving...
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County. The incident began at approximately 2:45 p.m. with a call for two people in the water, one mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. According to Nick Pape, Chief, Shelter Cove Fire, two ocean rescue units and two beach rescue units were deployed as well as numerous other emergency response agency resources.The Shelter Cove Fire beach rescue unit contacted a group of hikers who confirmed that two individuals from their party were swept into the ocean. One patient was actively treading water in the rough waves and one was face down approximately 50-100 yards offshore. The ocean rescue unit deployed a boat and jet ski from the marina and made the five-mile trek to the patients in rough 15-20 foot swells and whitecaps. Both patients were transported back to the marina and awaiting Emergency Medical Technicians. The conscious patient was transferred to an ambulance and treated by EMTs. A landing zone was established at the Shelter Cove airport and the patient was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time. The second patient was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. This incident is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. ADAM ELIHA PRICE APD Bench Warrant PC273.6(a)...
Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
As the price of gasoline climbs, California’s North Coast finds itself uniquely positioned to feel the squeeze. With a population steeped in poverty who often live in far-flung rural places requiring personal vehicles and extended commutes, our communities are set to experience acute economic stress unlike any in the nation.
Sunny Breezy | Mike Brock | Scrub Jay | THPs Withdrawn | Pet Balto | Book Sale | Village Events | New Deputies | Ukiah Champs | Cannabis Market | Critical Water | Tabby | Emergency Curtailments | Yesterday's Catch | Only Hope | Ukraine | Protect Kids | Broken Heart | Mental Health | Neotony | Test Pilot | Little River | SF Vortex | Less Confusing | Covering Uvalde | You're Late | Marco Radio | Dance Troupe | Collective Psyche.
The City of Arcata’s Clean the Sidewalk Days in the Valley West neighborhood, which took place every first Sunday of the month, are canceled as of June 2022. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the ongoing trash clean-ups hosted by Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) on the second to last Sunday of the month from 11 AM to 1 PM. The group meets at the entrance to Carlson Park.
KLAMATH, Calif. — A local man was arrested on May 28 after Yurok Tribal Police found him trying to steal wood from the Yurok Tribal Elder firewood location. According to a Yurok Tribal Police Department Facebook post, Officer Rager found Nick Maraganis with a pickup truck backed into a pile of wood. A citizen had reported to police that Maraganis was attempting to illegally remove wood from the location.
The 2022 season at Redwood Acres Raceway continues this Saturday June 4 for the third time this year. The North State Modified Series makes their first of two stops to the 3/8-mile paved oval for DelReka Distributing Night At The Races. Legends, bombers, mini stocks and roadrunners will also be racing while the late models have the event off.
Comments / 0